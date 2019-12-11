Honda Launches 10 Years/1,20,000 Km Anytime Warranty Pack In India

Honda Cars India has recently introduced a 10 Years/1,20,000 km warrant package, called the Anytime Warranty plan. This is the first time that the carmaker has introduced such a long-term warranty package in India, and as the name suggests, even existing Honda car owners can opt for this warranty plan. The Anytime Warranty package has been designed for long-term usage and thus instead offer the 1,20,000 km limit in one go, the company is offering it as individual packs of 1 year/20,000 km for each year.

Unlike a regular extended warranty package, which either needs to be taken while purchasing a vehicle or before the standard warranty expires, customers can get the Anytime Warranty plan even if the exiting warranty package has expired. The eligible criteria for existing Honda car owners to get this program is, the vehicle age be less than 10-year-old (from policy start date) and the odometer reading should also be less than 1,20,000 Km from new vehicle sale date. The cost of the package will differ depending on the age of the vehicle.

The owner of a 3-year-old Honda Amaze petrol will need to pay ₹ 5,835 to upgrade to the Anytime Warranty plan

Considering most Honda cars already come with a 3 years/unlimited km warranty right now, the price plan for Anytime Warranty pack starts from 3 years, going up to 10 years. For instance, the owner of a 3-year-old Honda Amaze petrol with an existing warrant will need to pay ₹ 5,835 to upgrade to the Anytime Warranty plan, whereas someone with a Amaze in its 8th year will need to pay ₹ 8,952 for the same. The same for someone with an expired warranty pack will cost ₹ 6,594 for an Amaze petrol in its 3rd year, and ₹ 10,116 for a Honda Amaze that is 8 years old. The price for the Anytime Warranty package will vary as per the vehicle and fuel type, and is available for all the existing models like the Amaze, Jazz, City, WR-V, BR-V, Civic, and CR-V, along with discontinued models like the Brio, Mobilio, Accord petrol and Accord Hybrid.

Under the Any Time Warranty the dealer will repair or replace any part which proves to be defective within the limits of Any Time Warranty, as per the terms and conditions applicable. And these will be done at no cost to the customer for parts and labour. Customers can avail the Anytime Warranty at any authorised Honda dealerships across India.

