New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Joins Industry Concern Over Electric Vehicle Deadline

Honda has unveiled its first two-wheeler, which will meet the BS-VI regulations, and says that the deadline for converting two-wheelers below 150 cc to electric by 2025 is unrealistic.

View Photos
Honda has now raised concerns over government deadline to switch to EVs

Highlights

  • Supply chain and component manufacturers will also be affected
  • Two-wheeler OEMs already under big investment for BS-VI transition
  • Honda joins Hero, TVS and Bajaj in raising concerns about EV deadline

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has now voiced concerns over the government's draft proposal to ban all two-wheelers below 150 cc by 2025 and replace them with electric two-wheelers. HMSI has just introduced the company's first two-wheeler which will meet the new Bharat Stage VI emission regulations which come into force from April 2020. India has decided to move straight to the more stringent BS-VI regulations from BS-IV regulations and the entire auto industry has invested in significant technology and machinery to make all vehicles BS-VI ready. Honda says a move to now start banning internal combustion engine two-wheelers below 150 cc by 2025 is not realistic and will prove to be disruptive, not just to two-wheeler manufacturers, but also to the small and medium enterprises in the component manufacturing industry.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Urges Realistic Deadline For Electric Vehicles

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine SP

Activa 5G

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Shine

X-Blade

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Activa 125

CBR 250R

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 150

Navi

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Activa i

CBR650R

CB300R

Cliq

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CBR 1000RR

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

CB 1000R

"As a voice of the industry, SIAM has already taken up with the government, and we continue to be in active talks to have a very realistic kind of roadmap, because there is a big supply chain which is linked to the two-wheeler industry and the auto industry per se. At the same time, we're just coming into BS-VI. There's a lot of new investment which has gone into building up the capacity, changing the machinery, not only from the OEM's point of view, but also from the component manufacturers' point of view. So, this is something which becomes a concern for the entire supply chain, and together we're taking this up with the government. We still hope that there will be some realistic roadmap which will see the light of day, because currently, as it is, accepting it, it looks very unrealistic," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, told Carandbike. Guleria was speaking on the sidelines of Honda's unveiling of the new Honda Activa 125 which meets the BS-VI regulations.

Also Read:Electric Vehicle Deadline Impractical, Says Rajiv Bajaj

0 Comments

The government is reportedly working on a draft policy which calls for banning all three-wheelers with internal combustion engines by 2023, and to replace all two-wheelers below 150 cc with electric vehicles by 2025. As things stand today, two-wheelers constitute the bulk of the Indian auto industry, and moving to electric vehicles will require forward planning as well as development of charging infrastructure, as well as a proper supply chain ecosystem. Various two-wheeler manufacturers have already voiced concerns against the government's proposal to completely replace two-wheelers and three-wheelers by electric vehicles at such short notice, particularly at a time when the industry is under pressure, and has already invested between ₹ 70,000-80,000 crore for the transition to meet BS-VI emission regulations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine SP with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 72,869 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
View More
x
Honda BS6 Compliant Two-Wheeler Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Honda BS6 Compliant Two-Wheeler Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
BS 6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year
BS 6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities