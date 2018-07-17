New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Jazz Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch

The new teaser video released for the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift reveals only the updated headlamps of the car. The car is all set to be launched in India this week, on July 19.

The 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will go on sale in the country on July 19

Highlights

  • Honda Jazz gets only three primary variants - S, V, and VX
  • The Jazz facelift's cabin gets minor cosmetic updates & few new features
  • Mechanically, the Honda Jazz facelift will remain unchanged

The Honda Jazz facelift is all set to be launched in India this week, on July 19, and the carmaker has now officially teased the updated model ahead of its launch. The new teaser video posted on social media is part of some online contest shows the updates headlamps. We have already told you a fair bit about the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift and the car is expected to come with some cosmetic updates and a bunch of new features as well.

Also Read: 2018 Honda Jazz Facelift: All You Need To Know

Several details about the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift have already leaked online, according to which the updated model will come in only three primary variants - S, V, and VX, which are segmented into seven different iterations depending on the engine and transmission options. Exterior and interior updates are expected to be minimal, featuring the familiar 'Solid Wing Face' headlights and grille design, new sharper looking front bumper, more aggressive contours around the air vents with a red underline accent among others. We also expect to see new alloys and a slightly revised taillamp.

A set of cabin images of the top-end VX trim of the Honda Jazz facelift were recently leaked online, and based on those, we know that that car will get a bunch of interior updates as well. The Jazz facelift will now feature a larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity. The system also features voice command function with controls mounted on the steering wheel. The three-spoke steering wheel now also features the cruise control button on the right side.

Under the hood, the Jazz facelift will continue to feature a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol punches out 89 bhp while the torque figure stands at 110 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, while the petrol trim will also come with a CVT automatic transmission as an option.

