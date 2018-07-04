Honda Jazz Facelift Launch Details Revealed

Honda India has already launched the new generation of the Amaze subcompact sedan in the country just a couple of months ago and now the company is all set to launch the facelift of the Jazz hatchback in July 2018. While the date of the launch still eludes us, our sources tell us that it will come closer to the end of the month. The current generation Honda Jazz has been on sale since 2014 but the competition has been significantly upped by the coming of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is the best-selling car in that segment. The Hyundai i20 comes in a close second followed by the Jazz. To facelift comes in to keep up with the competition and there will be some distinct changes that will make the Jazz better looking as also offer more features.

Compared to the old Jazz, the 2018 Honda Jazz comes with bunch of cosmetic updates

Nevertheless, Honda introduced the Jazz facelift globally last year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and it's finally making its way to India. The exterior updates are in line with the company's latest design language, which has been adopted for several of Honda's latest models. Up front, we have the signature 'Solid Wing Face' headlights and grille design, new sharper looking front bumper, more aggressive contours around the air vents with a red underline accent among others. The black treatment added to the grille, ORVMs, the multi-spoke alloys, and the B-pillar further enhances the premium quotient of the car. The rear section, on the other hand, looks a bit identical to the outgoing model but comes with sharper lines and a new rear bumper.

Yes, there are LED DRLs too and the cabin too sees a few changes. The big and prominent change is the new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as we've seen in the new-gen Amaze. Engine options will remain the same including the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options will include the same 5-speed manual and the CVT automatic for the petrol, and the 6-speed manual for the diesel. It's not clear if Honda will introduce the diesel-CVT option from the new generation Amaze on its hatchback but we wait to find out.

