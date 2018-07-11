Honda Jazz Facelift Launch Date Revealed; Variants Leaked

Honda Car India has confirmed that the Jazz facelift will be launched on July 19, 2018. We'd already told you that the Jazz facelift will be launched in July this year and now we finally have a date to share. The current generation Honda Jazz has been on sale since 2014 but the competition has been significantly upped by the coming of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is the best-selling car in that segment. The Hyundai i20 comes in a close second followed by the Jazz. To facelift comes in to keep up with the competition and there will be some distinct changes that will make the Jazz better looking as also offer more features.

Honda Jazz 6.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Honda introduced the Jazz facelift globally last year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and it's finally making its way to India. There will be a bunch of exterior changes made to the car and this will help it keep the Jazz in line with the company's latest design language.

Honda Jazz Facelift gets updated variants

Up front, we have the signature 'Solid Wing Face' headlights and grille design, new sharper looking front bumper, more aggressive contours around the air vents with a red underline accent among others. But inside, there are a whole bunch of new features that make their way into the Jazz. In fact, the variant wise features have been leaked already and we take a look at what it'll get. From what we can see in the leaked images, the Jazz with the petrol engine will be made available in two variants while the diesel comes in three trim levels.

Advertisement

The base variant continues to be S and will only be available on the diesel. The S variant comes with features like a 3.5-inch screen, steering mounted controls, tilt adjustment for the steering, height adjustment for the driver seat (which we've seen as standard on the WR-V), a cetre armrest up front and rear parking sensors among others.

Honda Jazz facelift will also get two new colours

The V variant of the Jazz is available in both petrol and diesel. It gets features like an engine Start/Stop button, keyless entry thanks to the Honda Smart Key system, automatic climate control, a rear view camera and a 5-inch screen for the infotainment system. The V variant in the petrol is also available with the CVT.

Finally, coming to the top-spec VX variant which comes with a whole bunch of features. There's a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there's also the steering mounted controls. The Jazz will come with LED tail lamps too and that's a big move from the previous car. Safety is paramount and the Jazz facelift will come with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD as part of standard equipment.

As far as engines are concerned, the Jazz facelift will carry forward the 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol punches out 89 bhp while the torque figure stands at 110 Nm. Transmission duties on the petrol car will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT option with paddle shifters. The 1.5-litre diesel unit will churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and we don't expect to see an automatic transmission to be available on the diesel yet.

The Jazz facelift will be made available in 5 colours - Radiant Red, Lunar Silver, Orchid White, Golden Brown and Modern Steel. We'll have more details for you closer to the launch and of course we'll have a review for you too so stay tuned!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.