Honda Jazz Facelift Cabin Images Leaked

A set of images of the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift have recently surfaced online and here we get to see the updated cabin of the car. The Jazz in these images is of the automatic CVT version and the badging on the car indicates that this is the top-end VX variant. The changes are pretty minimal and the overall design remains pretty much similar to the outgoing model. The interior colour trim also remains unchanged, going with the black treatment for the dashboard and upholstery, however, the pre-facelift Jazz also comes with the beige colour option, whether the facelifted model will also get it or not is still unknown.

The Honda Jazz facelift in these images is the top-end VX petrol variant with CVT unit

While the visual changes might be limited, some of the recently leaked variant and feature details reveal that the VX variant of the facelifted Honda Jazz will come with a bunch of new and updated features. For instance, the top-end VX trim now gets a slightly larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity. The system also features voice command function with controls mounted on the steering wheel. The three-spoke steering wheel now also features the cruise control button on the right side and being the CVT trim, it also gets paddle-shifters.

Honda Jazz Facelift now gets the cruise control button on the steering wheel

We do not get to see the exterior of the car in these images, save for the LED taillamps which have also been updated with a new cluster design. The car is expected to receive some small yet similar visual updates on the exterior front, which we'll come to know once Honda officially reveals the car. The leaked document also reveals that the car will get two new exterior colour options - Radiant Red and Lunar Silver, while from the existing palette Orchid White, Golden Brown and Modern Steel have been carried over.

Honda Jazz facelift will also get two new colours

Under the hood, the Honda Jazz facelift will continue to come with the existing 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines. Considering Honda offers the CVT unit only with the petrol variant, the car in these images is powered by the former engine. The power output will also remain unchanged, while the petrol mil makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, the oil burner churn out 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The petrol variant also gets the option of a 5-speed manual gearbox, it's standard on the diesel variant.

The Honda Jazz facelift will be launched in India on July 19, 2018, and upon launch the car will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. We expect the car to be priced in the range of ₹ 6.5 lakh to ₹ 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: TeamBHP

