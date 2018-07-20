Honda Issues Recall For 7,290 Units Of New Amaze

Honda Car India has issued a recall for 7,290 units of the new-gen Honda Amaze in India. The carmaker is a preventive inspection of EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) Sensor harness. Honda says that there is a possibility that in some of these cars the driver may feel the steering heavier, while the EPS indicator light comes on. The affected Honda Amaze models were manufactured from 17 April 2018 to 24 May 2018. Honda says that it will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection if required.

Honda has confirmed that the inspection and replacement of the EPS Sensor harness in the affected models will be carried out free of cost at authorized Honda car dealerships across India. The recall will begin from July 26, 2018, and the owners will be contacted individually by the dealerships. Customers can themselves check whether their car is eligible for the inspection or not by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite created on the company's website.

The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched in India in May this year, followed by its official debut at the Auto Expo in February 2018. The car is based on a new platform and employs an all-new design language, which has made the car much nicer than its predecessor. Under the hood, the petrol-powered Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic. The CVT also gets paddle shifters - the first-in-class feature in this segment.

The petrol variant of the new Honda Amaze is priced in the range of ₹ 5.59 lakh to ₹ 7.99 lakh, while the diesel models are priced from ₹ 6.69 lakh to ₹ 8.99 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).

