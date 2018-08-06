The Honda City, WR-V and BR-V special editions do not get any mechanical changes

Honda Cars India has announced new special editions for three of its popular models including the Honda City, BR-V and WR-V. The special versions include the Honda City Edge Edition, Honda WR-V Alive Edition and the Honda BR-V Style Edition. Prices for the special editions range from ₹ 8.02 lakh for the WR-V, going up to ₹ 13.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the BR-V. Each model gets a feature upgrade with the new special edition, and are available on specific variants of the respective cars. Honda says that the introduction of the new editions marks the beginning of festive sales in India.



Speaking about the special editions, Honda India, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said, "With the onset of festive season, we are extremely delighted to offer the special editions of Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda BR-V. We are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer."

Honda WR-V Alive Edition

(The Honda WR-V Alive Edition gets 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels)

Starting with the Honda WR-V Alive Edition, the special edition is available on the S grade of the crossover and comes with a host of features including the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Alive emblem, reverse camera with IRVM display and rear parking sensors. You also get premium seat cover on the model with the Alive Edition logo, along with premium steering wheel cover. Customers will also get one month of Honda Conect subscription for free. Additionally, WR-V now comes with a new exterior color - Radiant Red Metallic and is available in all grades of the WR-V.

Variants Engine Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) Honda WR-V S MT Alive Petrol ₹ 8,02,500 Honda WR-V S MT Alive Diesel ₹ 9,11,500

Honda City Edge Edition

(The Honda City Edge Edition gets rear parking sensors and camera)

The Honda City Edge edition is based on SV grade and gets a similar list of feature and interior upgrades including the special edition emblem, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and reverse parking sensors with camera. Only offered on the manual version, the Honda City Edge SV MT petrol is priced at Rs, 9.75 lakh, while the SV diesel is priced at ₹ 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants Engine Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) Honda City SV MT Edge Petrol ₹ 9,75,000 Honda City SV MT Edge Diesel ₹ 11,10,000

Honda BR-V Style Edition

(The Honda BR-V Style Edition is offered across variants)

Unlike the City and the WR-V, the Honda BR-V Style Edition is offered on all grades and coms with the special edition emblem, front guard, tailgate spoiler, body side moulding, as well as front and rear bumper protector. Prices start at ₹ 10.44 lakh on the S petrol manual, going up to ₹ 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Variants Engine Prices (Ex-Showroom Honda BR-V S MT Style Petrol ₹ 10,44,500 Honda BR-V S MT Style Petrol ₹ 11,59,000 Honda BR-V VX MT Style Petrol ₹ 12,63,000 Honda BR-V V CVT Style Petrol ₹ 12,77,500 Honda BR-V S MT Style Diesel ₹ 11,79,000 Honda BR-V V MT Style Diesel ₹ 12,65,500 Honda BR-V VX MT Style Diesel ₹ 13,74,000

