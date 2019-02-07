Honda Introduces Exclusive Editions Of The Amaze, WR-V And Jazz

The exclusive editions of all the models are based on the top-end VX variant

Honda Cars India announced the introduction of exclusive editions of three of its models - the Amaze, Jazz and the WR-V. These exclusive editions are available in two colours Radiant Red Metallic and Orchid White Pearl. The exclusive editions of all the models are based on the top-end VX variant and while it's available in both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze and WR-V; it's only the petrol trim of the Jazz that gets this added edition.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive edition comes with sporty alloy wheels with dual tone black stickers, It also gets premium black seat covers. There's also a front armrest available which has slide functionality and a console box. There's also step illumination garnish and an exclusive edition emblem on the car. The Amaze exclusive edition with the petrol engine is priced at ₹ 7.86 lakh While the diesel costs ₹ 8.96 lakh, which is approximately ₹ 12,000 more expensive than the VX trim on both the cars.

The Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition will be available in the petrol and diesel manual variants

The WR-V's exclusive edition comes with a new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED. There are also special body graphics and premium black seat covers. The WR-V exclusive edition also gets the emblem and step illumination garnish. The petrol variant of the WR-V exclusive edition is priced at ₹ 9.34 lakh while the diesel costs ₹ 10.47 lakh.

Also Read: Honda Introduces Special Editions For City, WR-V And BR-V

The Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition gets more features on the inside

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We are extremely delighted to introduce the Exclusive Editions of Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz offering unique sense of freshness to the models. We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer."

The Jazz Exclusive edition is priced ₹ 19,000 more than the VX trim

The Jazz exclusive edition is only available with a petrol automatic and gets an all new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED, sporty alloy wheels and even special body graphics. There's step illumination garnish too and the exclusive edition emblem. The Jazz exclusive edition is priced at ₹ 9.22 lakh which is close to ₹ 19,000 more expensive than the VX trim of the Jazz.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.