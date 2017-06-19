Honda India All Set To Launch New Utility Two Wheeler

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has sent an invite for its all-new offering that will be launched tomorrow - 20th June 2017. Without divulging too many details on its new model, the two wheeler maker's invite points towards a utilitarian offering targeted at rural markets with the tagline as 'Bade kaam ke cheez hai'. Following the launch of its previous all-new motorcycle - 'Africa Twin', the company has kept details on the upcoming offering are well under wraps, which only adds to the curiosity.

However, the next offering from Honda India just might be a new workhorse two wheeler set to address the conditions and demands of the rural market. A segment that is volume friendly and largely driven by Hero MotoCorp, the new offering will help bring substantial volumes for the company.

With no test mules spotted, it is hard to know what the new offering must be. The last time Honda was so secretive; we got the Navi moto-scooter, a project completely developed in-house by the Indian team. We presume that the upcoming utility two-wheeler could also be a brainchild of Honda's Indian R&D division. Much like the Navi, the upcoming offering is likely to share its underpinnings with an existing Honda product to achieve higher economies of scale, but will see several changes to make it more rugged and also more affordable.

The new model could also be Honda's most affordable offering in the country. That said, carandbike will be at Honda's launch event tomorrow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. So, make sure to watch out for all the updates from the launch on the offering, followed by our first ride report.