Honda Grom Spotted Testing In India

The Honda Grom, a small motorcycle which was the inspiration for the made in India Honda Navi, has been spotted testing, for the first time in India. This has led to speculation that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) may be looking at launching the Grom in India. CarandBike tried to reach out to HMSI, but there's been no confirmation of an impending launch yet. A source in Honda says that "testing any model doesn't always mean it's going to be launched." We're not sure yet, and have good reason to believe that the Honda Grom may well be launched in India, seeing how popular the Honda Navi initially became.

The Honda Grom is a popular small motorcycle with a 125 cc engine and a four-speed gearbox





Also Read: Honda Cliq First Ride Review

The Honda Grom is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that makes 9.7 bhp of power and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, and mated to a four-speed gearbox. Considering how the Navi was hailed as a "fun" motor-scooter, a slightly bigger engine, and a gearbox to play with only makes the Honda Grom that much more attractive. The Honda Grom is a successor to the Honda Monkey mini-bike from the '70s and '80s, but it's a completely modern motorcycle with high-quality cycle parts, including an upside down fork and disc brakes. Also known as the MSX125, the Honda Grom was first launched in 2013, and is an immensely popular small motorcycle, not just in South East Asia, but even in the West, attracting a huge fan following and has made a global name as a fun, small motorcycle.

So, will it be launched in India then? Difficult to say, and it's early days yet. So far, HMSI has been tightlipped about any information on the company's upcoming products. According to one source in Honda, there are a few products lined up for launch in the coming months, and none of them include the Grom. The explanation is that the Grom's suspension may have been tested on Indian roads, possibly to use the same platform for an upcoming product. We're not hundred per cent convinced though. Either way, we're very excited, and a small motorcycle like the Honda Grom is something which just might be the next bestseller for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. How do we know? If the Honda Monkey is any yardstick for "most fun thing on two-wheels", then the Honda Grom definitely is on our "must-own" list! But first, it has to be launched, here, in India.



Spy Shot Courtesy: GaadiWaadi.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.