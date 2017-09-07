Honda Grom, Honda Scoopy May Not Be For India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) may not end up launching the Honda Grom, or the Honda Scoopy in India, a senior HMSI official has told CarandBike. Speaking on the sidelines of the 57th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Y S Guleria told CarandBike that just testing a product on Indian roads doesn't always mean it's going to be launched. Guleria was responding to a question about the Honda Grom and Honda Scoopy which were spotted testing on Indian roads recently.

Honda Scoopy scooter was spotted testing in India recently

"Testing a certain product doesn't always mean that we intend to launch that particular product here. As far as these reports are concerned, there are times when we test certain components, or certain parts of a particular product here, and it may not necessarily be that same product which will be launched," said Guleria, when asked if the Honda Grom, or the Honda Scoopy, will be the next new products from HMSI.

The Honda Grom, a small 125 cc motorcycle which was the inspiration for the Honda Navi, was spotted testing on Indian roads recently. HMSI maintains that it's being tested for something else, possibly the suspension and platform to be used as a platform for an all-new product specific to India. Honda says that a new scooter and a new motorcycle will be the next two products to be launched in India, without going into details on what exactly those products will be. The new scooter may be an all-new 125 cc automatic scooter and Honda will be looking to extend its leadership in the 125 cc motorcycle segment as well with an all-new model.

