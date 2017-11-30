Honda Grazia Sales Crosses 15,000 Mark In 21 Days

Honda has sold over 15,000 units of the Grazia in just 21 days since its launch. The Honda Grazia was launched on 8 November, 2017. The Grazia is Honda's newest scooter and is perhaps the most premium as well. It gets a bunch of features such as full LED headlamps and Eco Indicator as well. The scooter also features a front utility pocket, a seat opener switch along with a fully digital instrument console. The Grazia is perhaps the most feature-rich scooter in the segment. Also, it is perhaps the only scooter on sale in India, which gets a dual-tone colour scheme.

(The Grazia is Honda's flagship scooter in India)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, "Loaded with many segment leading features and a fresh styling that stands out, the Grazia has taken the style and performance loving customers by storm. We are overwhelmed by the initial response and are confident that with its expanded scooter portfolio, Grazia will take Honda's leadership to the next level."

(The Honda Grazia is a feature-rich scooter)

The Grazia gets the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine as the Activa 125, which makes 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission. Honda offers the Grazia in six colours and three variants. Other features include the auto-headlamp on (AHO) unit, 12-inch alloy wheels, 110 mm disc brake upfront, telescopic suspension et al. The prices start at ₹ 57,897 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The Honda Grazia has its rivals in the Suzuki Access 125 and the Piaggio Vespa 125.

