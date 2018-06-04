Honda Forza 125 Updated For 2018 In Europe

The Honda Forza 125 is one of the most popular maxi-scooters in Europe, and now Honda will release an updated version of the Forza 125 for 2018, with updated styling, electrically adjustable windscreen, LED indicators, new instrumentation new colours and increased underseat storage. The 2018 Forza 125 will have enough space under the seat to store two full-face helmets, and the revised instrument panel will include an analogue speedometer and tachometer, with a digital display with three modes. The display will be controlled via a switch in the handlebar, as will the new adjustable screen.

The Forza 125 sports a dual clock instrument panel with a digital display in the middle

The chassis and engine remains unchanged and the Forza 125 continues to be powered by a liquid-cooled, 125 cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which makes 14.75 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 12.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The Honda Forza 125 is a popular scooter in Europe and Honda has sold more than 30,000 Forzas since the model was introduced in 2015.

In India, Honda only has the Activa 125 and the Grazia in the 125 cc scooter segment. In fact, no single manufacturer has a scooter with a maxi-scooter design like the Forza's, although all that is likely to change with Suzuki getting ready to launch the Burgman Street 125, a scooter which has maxi-scooter looks, but shares the engine with the Access 125. Maxi scooters are quite popular, not just in Europe but even in South East Asian markets. Yamaha's Nmax series is quite popular in Indonesia, and Suzuki may have a first mover's advantage with the Burgman Street 125 in India. So far, there are no plans of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) planning to launch any scooter like the Forza 125 in India, but if HMSI does decide to introduce such a model, it may prove to be quite popular, provided the scooter is priced right.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.