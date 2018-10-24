New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Felicitates Deepa Malik For Her Achievements At Asian Para Games 2018

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has supported Deepa Malik during the Asian Para Games by sponsoring her essential expenses at the event.

Deepa Malik with Harbhajan Singh, Director, General and Corporate Affairs, HMSI

  • Honda honours Paralympic winner Deepa Malik
  • Honda has sponsored Malik's essential expenses at Asian Para Games 2018
  • Deepa Malik is a Padma Shri Award winner for her achievements

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Private Limited has felicitated Padma Shri Award winner and the first India woman ever to win at the Paralympic Games, Deepa Malik for her achievements at the Asian Para Games 2018 held in Jakarta. Malik has won medals for three consecutive years in the Asian Para Games. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has supported Deepa Malik during the Asian Para Games by sponsoring her essential expenses like training material, including new wheel chair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching, which helped her in clinching medals at the event.

Being a Paralympic athlete comes with a lot of challenges and I thank Honda for supporting me in my journey to make India proud on international level. It has been a soul satisfying journey for me at the event and coming home with two medals. Personally too, Honda has been a part of my life. My specially modified Navi has given wings to fly making me feel more empowered. I now look forward to winning more laurels for India with Honda's support and spreading awareness on disability sensitisation in our country," said Deepa Malik.

Malik was felicitated at a special honorary event in the presence of Harbhajan Singh, Director, General & Corporate Affairs at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, and founders of the NGO "Wheeling Happiness".

On the occasion, Harbhajan Singh, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Honda has extended its support to various fields. This time, Honda went a step ahead to support the nation's pride Deepa Malik who is a source of inspiration to all Indians, especially for women. Deepa with her challenging spirit, proves that physical disability cannot impair one's determination. Honda feels proud to support India's idol in her flight for glory. Honda believes in uplifting and cultivating young talent to develop more champions who would go on to make India proud."

Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman who won the silver medal in the shot put event at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2012. She was also conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2017. She has won 58 national and 18 International medals across all disciplines till date and is also a motivational speaker.

