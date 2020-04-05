New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Extends North American Auto Plant Shutdowns

Honda Motor Co has extended the suspension all U.S. and Canadian auto plant production till April 10, while its plant in Celaya, central Mexico, will remain shut until April 13.

Production in Honda's U.S. and Canadian plants will remain shut till April 10, 2020

Honda Motor Co has said that it will extend a shutdown of all U.S. and Canadian auto plant production through April 10 and at its plant in Celaya, central Mexico, until April 13, because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Honda's plant in El Salto in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, will also suspend production operations between April 4 and April 13, Honda's Mexican unit said.

A growing number of automakers have said they will not restart U.S. production until at least mid-April as demand sharply falls off for auto sales. Honda began its auto production halt on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

