Honda Exports Grow 59 Per Cent In April 2017

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) exports have shown impressive growth in the month of April 2017. In all, HMSI exported 27,045 two-wheelers in April 2017, compared to 17,040 units a year ago, reporting a growth of 58.71 per cent growth in exports. Of these export numbers, the Honda Dio made up 11,456 units in April 2017, compared to just 7,162 units a year ago - a growth of nearly 60 per cent in exports for the Honda Dio. The Dio is now India's most exported automatic scooter and is being sold in Latin America, South America, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Comparatively, overall two-wheeler exports for the same period grew by just over 40 per cent. In export volumes, Honda Two-Wheelers is now the third largest exporter from India, exporting 27,045 units in April 2017. Bajaj Auto is still the leader in exports, exporting 1,32,002 motorcycles in the same month, a growth of over 44 per cent from 91,465 units exported a year ago. TVS Motor Company is the second largest two-wheeler exporter, and the company exported 33,479 two-wheelers in April 2017, up from 23,185 two-wheelers which were exported a year ago.

Two-Wheeler Exports Apr-16 Apr-17 Percentage Change Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India 17040 27045 58.71% Bajaj Auto Limited 91465 132002 44.31% TVS Motor Company 23185 33479 44.39% India Yamaha 11774 15244 29.47% Royal Enfield 1160 1578 36.03% Hero MotoCorp 12214 9963 -18%

Honda says demand from off-shore markets, especially from neighbouring and Latin American countries is leading the company's sharp rise in export sales. In just six years, Honda's market share in exports has doubled from 6 per cent in FY 2011-12 to cross double digits for the first time at 12 per cent in FY 2016-17. Other gainers in exports include India Yamaha, which grew 29.47 per cent in April 2017, with 15,244 two-wheelers exported in that month, compared to 11,774 two-wheelers exported a year ago. Royal Enfield exports also grew by over 36 per cent with 1,578 units in April 2017, compared to 1,160 motorcycles exported a year ago. Hero MotoCorp though is under pressure. The company exported just 9,963 two-wheelers in April 2017, compared to 12,214 units exported a year ago.