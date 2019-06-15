Honda e Electric Vehicle Details Revealed

Honda's new compact electric vehicle, the Honda e, is the first Honda to be built on a dedicated EV platform, designed from the ground up but finally there are details that have poured out which give more information about the specifications. The Honda e platform has been developed focussing on urban environments. The battery is positioned at a low level under the floor, and centrally within the wheelbase of the car, affording a 50:50 weight distribution and low centre of gravity for optimal handling and stability. Power from the high-torque electric motor is delivered through the rear wheels, enabling steering precision even at high acceleration.

The four-wheel independent suspension is engineered to offer better stability in all conditions, a smooth ride and responsive handling. Elements of the suspension components are forged aluminium to reduce weight and benefit performance and efficiency. The compact size of the Honda e sees it get a short overhang and it's also best suited for the urban environment.

The Honda e gets a 35.5 kWh Lithium-ion high-capacity battery, can be charged using either Type 2 AC connection or a CCS2 DC rapid charger. It's range on a full charge stands at 200 km, and the fast charging capability sees it charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The Honda e charging port is integrated into the bonnet, with LED lighting visible through a glass panel to illuminate the port for the driver and highlight the battery charging status. The positioning of the charging port allows easy access from the front of the car or from either side. Displays on the dual touchscreens inside the car present the current level of battery charge, while a drivetrain graphic charts the current power flow and the regeneration and recharging status.

The battery pack is water-cooled to maintain an optimum thermal state therefore maximising the efficiency of the battery and charge state, while also ensuring its size and weight are minimised so that it does not compromise cabin room.

Honda has already received 31,000 expressions of interest, and customers can make a reservation for priority ordering online in UK, Germany, France and Norway

