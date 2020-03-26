Honda CT 125 Hunter Cub Details Revealed

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has hit the global economy hard. Apart from vehicle manufacturers shutting down their operations, many global motor shows were also cancelled, like the Geneva Motor Show, New York Auto Show and now the Tokyo Motor Show as well. But Honda has found a novel way of organising a digital, virtual motor show where it will display its motorcycles. And one of the attractions at the Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show will be the Honda CT 125 Hunter Cub. While the name may give you different ideas, the CT 125 Hunter Cub is actually a moped and will soon be launched in Japan.

It is based on the CT 125 but the frame has been modified and made a little more suited to off-road use. Yes, you read that right! And one can figure that out by looking at the pictures of the CT 125 Hunter Cub. It gets spoke wheels, high set side-mounted scrambler style exhaust and bash-plate too. Plus, the front forks of the Hunter Cub have a travel of 109.22 mm when compared to 88.9 mm on the regular Super Cub C 125.

(The CT 124 Hunter Cub gets a 124 cc engine making 8 bhp and 11 Nm)

The Honda CT 125 Hunter Cub gets a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox. The power output is rated at 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm while peak torque output is rated at 11 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The moped also gets a disc brake up front and at the rear along with a single-channel ABS, functional only on the front brake.

The CT 125 Hunter Cub also gets electric start, a rear luggage rack along with a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres. It has a kerb weight of 120 kg, which is on the heavier side for a moped. Honda says that the CT 125 Hunter Cub is a 'trekking bike' which means it will have some sort of off-road capability. The expected price should be around 440,000 Yen or ₹ 3.01 lakh, which means in all probability we will never see it in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.