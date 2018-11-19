Honda Crosses 25 Million Sales Milestone In The Scooter Segment In India

Scooters have been on a role for quite sometime and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been the major volume driver in India. The two-wheeler maker has announced today to have sold over 25 million scooters in India which is the biggest any scooter maker has sold till date in our country. The company has achieved this milestone in 17 years. It took Honda 13 years to sell the first 10 million scooters while just the rest 15 million were sold in just four years, recording a commendable growth.

Commenting on the achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "From activating the scooter market to becoming the largest selling 2Wheeler in the country, Honda Activa transformed the way Indians ride. We thank our valued 25 million Honda scooter customers for trusting in the brand & making us the first choice of India. Honda remains committed to bring the Joy of Riding to our customers by meeting their ever-growing & evolving demand with the core strength of advanced technology & innovation. Over the years, love and trust of customers for Honda scooters keeps growing & taking this motivation ahead, Honda firmly aims to lead the next wave of scooterization which has already started in Tier-II and tier-III towns."

Eighteen years ago when Honda launched the Activa in the market, scooter segment has a market share of just 10 per cent while today in 2018 it stands at 32 per cent. At present Honda is the maker of every second scooter sold in India accounting a market share of 57 per cent in the scooter segment. Even today, the 125 cc Honda Activa remains to be the bestseller for the company.

