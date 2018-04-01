Honda CR-V Roadster Revealed; To Hit The Streets From Today

Topless SUVs seem to be in vogue presently. Days after Land Rover launched the Range Rover Evoque Convertible in India, comes yet another topless SUV, the Honda CR-V Roadster. Looks like Honda has taken a cue from Land Rover. Sure, this is just a concept, but Honda Cars India has already opened its order books for the CR-V Roadster in the country along with the global markets, and we have confirmation from Honda India will be bringing this sexy SUV to India before the rainy season starts. Honda simply seems to have chopped off the B and C pillars and taken the roof off without a provision for a drop top or a fabric top. "Pure Drop-Top" they call it!



Honda says that the CR-V Roadster has a uniquely designed A-pillar which will keep the hot summer wind away from the cabin. Apart from the roof being there no more, Honda has kept the CR-V Roadster just like the regular CR-V. We do believe that not having a provision for a fabric roof is kind of bold and adventurous for a company like Honda.

(Move away Evoque Convertible, that's the convertible we want)



Honda says that its PR team has designed the CR-V Roadster with the help of a metal cutter. The structural rigidity has reduced by 100 per cent and the company is confident that this will open new vistas of business and could also create an all-new car segment itself. The CR-V Roadster will be offered with a brand new engine, which is a 5.0-litre V8 with one and a half turbo charger, a first ever for Honda (no V-TEC business here). The engine makes close to 550 bhp and churns out peak torque of 650 Nm. The engine is mated to a seven and a half speed dual clutch transmission. The new engine is being completely built in India with locally sourced components, in-line with the government's "V8 in India" initiative. As a result, we expect the prices to be half of the current model as the top half of the car is no longer there.



Honda has already started taking bookings for the CR-V Roadster. Keeping the engine in mind, the likely rivals of the CR-V Roadster could be the Mercedes-AMG GT Convertible and the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. However, for the price and drop-top feature, the Jeep Compass can call it a day now.



Disclaimer: This is a work of complete, frivolous fiction and is meant to be taken in the spirit of April Fools' Day. Also, no Honda CR-V was harmed in the making of this story, except maybe the one in the picture. That is no work of photoshop!

