New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed

The Honda CR-V will launch on October 9, 2018 and in its fifth generation will look to topple established players in the country.

View Photos

Honda Cars India has revealed the launch date of the new-generation of the CR-V in India. The Honda CR-V will launch on October 9, 2018 and in its fifth generation will look to topple established players in the country. The SUV will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Honda CR-V is sharper and angular in terms of design and looks pretty sleek. Up front, the CR-V gets a thick chrome bar for the grille which is a signature as far as Honda is concerned and it's flanked by LED headlights and complemented by the LED fog lamps.

Honda CR-V

26.1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CR-V
1vq0bjdg

(Honda CR-V)

Advertisement

Also Read: New-Gen Honda CR-V To Be Launched This Festive Season

The CR-V's cabin is also more spacious offers more comfort. The interior quality has also been kicked a notch up and comes with premium quality material for upholstery, panels and in-car controls. The cabin comes with a TFT LCD instrument cluster and a centrally mounted 7-inch touchscreen display with a navigation system developed with Garmin. There's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well making it more contemporary.

0p36hnlo

(Honda CR-V)

Also Read: Honda CR-V First Drive Review: Improved In Every Respect

The Honda CR-V for the first time around will be available with a seven seat layout and yes that's a big deal. But a bigger deal is the car getting a diesel engine and most of the excitement is around that very thing. The diesel engine a 1.6-litre, four cylinder, turbocharged unit will make just 120 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque but will be mated to a 9 speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The petrol engine on the other hand will be a 2-litre unit that will make 154 bhp of peak power and 192 Nm of peak torque. While the diesel will get all-wheel-drive as an option, the petrol will only get a front wheel drive version.

70lskgso

(Honda CR-V)

Also Read: New 7-Seater Diesel Honda CR-V India Launch Details Revealed

0 Comments

We will soon be driving the car and we'll tell you all about it. So stay tuned for all the updates!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CR-V with Immediate Rivals

Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai
Tucson
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
TAGS :
Honda CR-V India Honda CR-V New Honda CR-V Honda Cars India

Latest News

Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Exclusive: First Lamborghini Urus SUV Arrives In India
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed
Honda CR-V India Launch Date Revealed
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Almost Revealed In New Spy Shots
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Almost Revealed In New Spy Shots
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Despite Donald Trump's Tweet, Ford Won't Make Hatchback In US
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
Honda Achieves 15 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
2019 Lexus ES 300h: 5 Things To Know
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins San Marino GP As Lorenzo Crashes
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
MG ERX5 Electric SUV Showcased At The Global Mobility Summit
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week
2020 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed At New York Fashion Week
Stable Electric Vehicle Policy Coming Soon: PM Modi
Stable Electric Vehicle Policy Coming Soon: PM Modi
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced
Ather 450 Electric Scooter Delivery Date Announced

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

15 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

32 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.1 Lakh
More SUV Cars

124 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

Honda CR-V Alternatives

SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 29.07 - 31.37 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 17.37 - 19.12 Lakh *
View More
Explore CR-V
×
Explore Now
x
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Exclusive: 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Price Revealed For India
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Deliveries Begin; Price Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities