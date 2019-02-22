Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India

The Honda Civic sedan will be available with the diesel engine for the first time

Honda Cars India has commenced the production of the 10th generation of the Civic at its Greater Noida plant. The company is all set to launch the Civic in India on March 7, 2019. The Civic is one of the most loved badges in India, and now it makes a comeback to the country. The all-new Civic is a major departure over its predecessors in both performance and tech wizardry, while the big update is the addition of a diesel heart on the sedan.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We are delighted to begin the production of All New Civic which will be launched on March 7. Since this has been a highly anticipated launch in India, we are receiving an outstanding response during pre-launch phase. In just 7 days, we have exceeded our expected 3-week pre-booking numbers which is a testament to the excitement the iconic Honda Civic has generated amongst customers."

The Honda Civic has received a good pre-booking number ahead of its launch

The sedan gets a new and bolder looking design language that includes the chrome-induced front wing grille, angular bumper and all-LED headlamps. Compared to the eighth generation Civic that was sold in the country, the new model is a complete overhaul in design and looks nicer too. This version is also slightly raised, making for easier ingress and egress. The rear styling has completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot. The new Civic is a lovely looking car like that and certainly commands presence on road.

With respect to features, the 2019 Honda Civic is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 8-way adjustable driver's seat, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control and smart key engine on and off feature. The instrument cluster is digital as well with a 7-inch unit, while you also get a push-button start system. On the feature front, the new Civic comes loaded with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Agile Handling Assist, stability control, hill start assist and electric parking brake.

The Honda civic will be available in both petrol and diesel engines

Engine options on the 2019 Honda Civic include the 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that is tuned for 139 bhp at 6500 rpm and 174 Nm of peak torque available at 4300 rpm. The Civic is also offered with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel heart in India for the first time and the motor is tuned for 118 bhp at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. The petrol version is only offered with a CVT unit, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 16.5 kmpl on the petrol and 26.8 kmpl on the diesel model.

