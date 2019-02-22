New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India

The Honda Civic will be launched in India on March 7, 2019

View Photos
The Honda Civic sedan will be available with the diesel engine for the first time

Honda Cars India has commenced the production of the 10th generation of the Civic at its Greater Noida plant. The company is all set to launch the Civic in India on March 7, 2019. The Civic is one of the most loved badges in India, and now it makes a comeback to the country. The all-new Civic is a major departure over its predecessors in both performance and tech wizardry, while the big update is the addition of a diesel heart on the sedan.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We are delighted to begin the production of All New Civic which will be launched on March 7. Since this has been a highly anticipated launch in India, we are receiving an outstanding response during pre-launch phase. In just 7 days, we have exceeded our expected 3-week pre-booking numbers which is a testament to the excitement the iconic Honda Civic has generated amongst customers."

New Honda Civic

₹ 18 - 24 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Mar 2019

36ua5te8

The Honda Civic has received a good pre-booking number ahead of its launch

The sedan gets a new and bolder looking design language that includes the chrome-induced front wing grille, angular bumper and all-LED headlamps. Compared to the eighth generation Civic that was sold in the country, the new model is a complete overhaul in design and looks nicer too. This version is also slightly raised, making for easier ingress and egress. The rear styling has completely transformed with the new C-shaped LED taillights and the fastback roofline that converges into the boot. The new Civic is a lovely looking car like that and certainly commands presence on road.

With respect to features, the 2019 Honda Civic is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 8-way adjustable driver's seat, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control and smart key engine on and off feature. The instrument cluster is digital as well with a 7-inch unit, while you also get a push-button start system. On the feature front, the new Civic comes loaded with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Agile Handling Assist, stability control, hill start assist and electric parking brake.

bgcogffo

The Honda civic will be available in both petrol and diesel engines 

0 Comments

Engine options on the 2019 Honda Civic include the 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that is tuned for 139 bhp at 6500 rpm and 174 Nm of peak torque available at 4300 rpm. The Civic is also offered with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel heart in India for the first time and the motor is tuned for 118 bhp at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. The petrol version is only offered with a CVT unit, while the diesel gets a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda claims an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 16.5 kmpl on the petrol and 26.8 kmpl on the diesel model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda Car india Honda India Honda Civic 2019 Honda Civic Honda Civic launch

Latest News

Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019
Suzuki Patents Reveal Upside Down Engine
Suzuki Patents Reveal Upside Down Engine
2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars
2019 Geneva Motor Show: BMW To Showcase New-Gen Plug-In Hybrid Cars
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Revealed
Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Revealed
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback To Debut At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback To Debut At The 2019 Geneva Motor Show
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation

Latest Cars

8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ NA
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review
2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities