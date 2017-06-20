Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 'Honda Cliq' 110 cc scooter for the domestic market priced at ₹ 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Cliq is a rugged rugged automatic scooter been developed to maximise utility with additional value of comfort and convenience for utilitarian customers, the Japanese two wheeler maker said in a statement. The Honda Cliq gets special block pattern tyres with deep grooves that provide extra grip and better control over patchy roads under all weather conditions.

The overall design too looks more rugged on the Honda Cliq with a distinctive off-road friendly feel. The scooter weighs is a light 102 kg, which makes 8 kg ligther than the Honda Activa and same as the Honda Navi. The company says it gets a spacious footboard, large under-seat storage space and optional rear carrier that enhance its load carrying capacity.

Honda Cliq

Power on the Honda Cliq comes from the 110 cc single-cylinder BS-IV engine with Honda Eco Technology (HET) that is tuned to produce 8 bhp of power on offer. The scooter also comes with the bike maker's Combi-Braking System (CBS) that helps distribute braking force more evenly for safer stopping power.

Honda says the Cliq scooter has been designed for both male and female riders with its low seat height, lighter weight and easy handling capabilities making it an apt choice for city runs. There is also a mobile charging socket to charge your smartphone and tubeless tyres for riding convenience. Available in three colour options currently, the Cliq is manufactured from Honda's Tapukara facility and will go on sale across the country in a phased manner.