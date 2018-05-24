Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck Concept Revealed

Last year, Honda took the wraps off its performance oriented hot hatch, the Honda Civic Type R at the Geneva Motor Show, making it the quickest Civic. Now the Japanese carmaker has revealed yet another concept based on the hot hatch, the Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck concept as it made its debut at the annual SMMT Test Day. Built by a specialist team from the Product Engineering department at the Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) factory in Swindon, the Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck Concept has been developed from the standard road car to create one of the fastest pickup trucks on UK roads.

(The Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck Concept is based on the standard tenth generation Honda Civic)

Alyn James, project lead said, "We have a special projects division at the factory in Swindon and this project was a fantastic opportunity for the team to show just what their creative minds could do. The passion that our engineers have for Honda is shown in our latest creation and we are even considering taking it to the Nurburgring to see if we can take the record for the fastest front wheel drive pickup truck."

(The sweeping lines from the roofline to the back hides a flatbed loading area in the centre of the car)

Codenamed Project P concept, the folk at Honda used a pre-production version of the Civic and adapted the design from the C-pillars of the car, with sweeping lines from the roofline to the back hiding a flatbed loading area in the centre of the car where the rear seats and boot space would normally be. It retains the iconic rear wing associated with both the FK2 and FK8 Civic Type R, and it comes in Rallye Red.

Phil Webb, Head, Honda Car UK said, "This Civic Type R Pickup Truck concept by the special team at our Swindon-based plant demonstrates the passion and commitment of the team there - going above and beyond outside working hours to deliver the final product. There are no plans to put this in to production but we will be using it to transport our lawn and garden products as and when required."

(The Honda Civic Type R Pickup Truck Concept is built by a specialist team from the Product Engineering department)

At heart, Honda has retained the same powertrain, suspension and gearbox from the standard tenth generation Civic. If true, then the Civic Type R Pickup Truck Concept can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6 seconds, making it the fastest Civic ever. Also it can reach a top speed of over 265kmph. Honda has also retained the drive modes from the current Civic as you can toggle between Sport and +R for track use.

