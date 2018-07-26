Honda Civic Gets A Diesel Automatic Option For The First Time

The new generation Honda Civic looks stellar and has now become even more convenient with the option of an automatic on the diesel version. Honda has introduced a new 9-speed automatic transmission on the Civic diesel in Europe, the first time the company is offering the option of a diesel automatic on the sedan. The new Civic diesel automatic promises to offer added convenience to the sedan. Until now, the sedan was offered with a manual and CVT gearbox options on the petrol, while the diesel only used a 6-speed manual. The interesting bit however, is that the Civic is India-bound and our market just might get the option of a diesel automatic when it arrives here in 2019.

(The Honda Civic diesel uses a 1.6-litre engine with 138 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque)

The 2018 Honda Civic diesel is powered by the 1.6-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine produces 118 bhp at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2000 rpm. The Civic diesel AT can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 11 seconds, and records a top speed of 200 kmph. The performance numbers are slightly low, when compared to its petrol counterpart, while the fuel economy takes a hit over the 6-speed manual and is rated at 24.39 kmpl (68.9 mpg) on the combined NEDC cycle. The emissions rating is listed at 108 g/km for the sedan and 109 g/km for the hatchback in the UK.

Honda says the 9-speed automatic offers linear acceleration. The wide-spread gears help boost efficiency with the very low first-gear ratio offering smooth delivery, while the high top-gear ratio ensures low engine speed while cruising. The 9-speed AT is also capable of skipping gears for quick response, and can shift down directly from 9th to 5th gear or from 7th to 4th gear depending on the requirement.

(The Honda Civic is scheduled to come to India in 2019)

The Honda Civic is assembled at the automaker's facility in Turkey for Europe and not at Honda's Swindon facility in the UK. The order books for the diesel automatic sedan are now open.

Honda Cars India announced the arrival of the tenth generation Civic to India at the Auto Expo 2018 earlier this year and the model is slated to arrive sometime in 2019. The car will be taking on the likes of the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra, and the Toyota Corolla. The Civic and will also be offered with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol churning out 138 bhp, along with the diesel. India will get the Civic facelift that will make its international debut later this year.

