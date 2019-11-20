Honda Civic Becomes India's Bestselling Executive Sedan Within Nine Months Of Launch

Honda Cars India has announced that the 10th generation Honda Civic has stood out to be the bestseller in its segment within nine months of its launch. The 2019 Civic has grabbed a market share of 53 per cent in the executive sedan segment in October 2019 witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) of 30 per cent. The Japanese carmaker has sold 436 units of the new Honda Civic in October 2019 as compared to 336 units which were sold in the previous month. A total of 4375 units of the Civic have been sold till October 2019 since its launch in March 2019.

Speaking on the success of the new model, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India said, "The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales."

The Honda Civic made a comeback in India in its 10th generation after seven years and has been contributing to the overall sales of the company. Honda sales that the Civic is also adding up to the overall sales of the executive sedan segment that recorded a growth of 9.5 per cent in the April - October 2019 period selling 4763 units as compared to 4350 units which were sold in the same period last year. The Honda Civic competes with the Skoda Octavia, Toyota Corolla Altis and the recently launched Hyundai Elantra in the marketplace. The sales of Hyundai Elantra went down by 37 per cent at 59 units in October 2019 while in the same month Skoda sold 231 units of the Octavia (up 40 per cent) and Toyota sold 90 units of the Corolla Altis (up 7 per cent).

The Honda Civic was always a prominent model among car enthusiasts who loved to flaunt its radical design and were impressed by its performance. The new Civic build up on its strengths and brings in more options with a new diesel 1.6-litre engine that belts out 118 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol unit is the tried and tested 1.8-litre motor that pumps out 139 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm paired with a CVT transmission. The top-spec Civic comes loaded with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other key features of the 2019 Honda Civic includes cruise control, 8-way adjustable driver's seat, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control and smart key engine on and off feature. The instrument cluster is digital as well with a 7-inch unit, while you also get a push-button start system. On the feature front, the new Civic comes loaded with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Agile Handling Assist, stability control and hill start assist along with some segment first features like the lane watch camera assist and electric parking brake.

