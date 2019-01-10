Honda City ZX MT Petrol Variant Launched In India; Priced Ar Rs. 12.75 Lakh

Honda Cars India has introduced the new ZX MT petrol grade on the City sedan in the country. The new Honda City ZX MT is priced at ₹ 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with two new colour options - Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic, along with rear parking sensors as standard. The new City ZX trim is being offered only in the petrol manual variant, and the company says it has been launched in response to the high demand that the petrol variant manual transmission has.

Speaking on the introduction of the new variant, Honda Car India - Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Rajesh Goel said, “We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in petrol with manual transmission to complete the top spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers. The addition of new colours and standard application of rear parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market.”

The Honda City petrol continues to use the 1.5-litre i-VTEC motor with 118 bhp

The Honda City ZX MT petrol is loaded on features and comes with six airbags, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED do lamps, LED taillights and also license plate lamps. The trunk lid spoiler also gets LED illumination. In addition, the sedan comes with an electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function with auto-reverse. The Honda City ZX also comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers and diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. The car continues to get beige interiors with a multi-function steering wheel and more.

The Honda City is now offered in four versions in manual transmission for both petrol and diesel - SV, V, VX and the new ZX trim. The City petrol CVT is also offered in V, VX and ZX variants. With the new version, the City is better equipped on the feature front to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the likes in the segment.

