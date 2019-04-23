New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know

The Honda CBR650R has been launched in India at Rs. 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and serves as a replacement to the Honda CB650F. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Highlights

  • The Honda CBR650R is priced at Rs. 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • Its in-line 4 engine makes 87 bhp & 60.1 Nm
  • Its biggest rival will be the Kawasaki Ninja 650

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India launched the Honda CBR650R in India at a price of ₹ 7.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In India, it will replace the Honda CBR650F. The 'R' suffix means that the motorcycle now gets a sportier appeal along with more power and lighter components. A new chassis, fuel tank and footrest design has made the CBR650R become lighter. Compared to the outgoing CBR650F, the new CBR650R loses 5.6 kg weight in all, and now has a kerb weight of 210 kg. The design overall is sportier and more aggressive than the CBR650F. Here's everything you need to know about the Honda CBR650R.

Also Read: Honda CBR650R Launched In India At ₹ 7.7 Lakh

Honda CBR650R

8.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CBR650R

Engine Specifications

gk0h4jts

(The Honda CBR650R is lighter by 6 kg than the Honda CBR650F)

The international-spec Honda CBR650R gets a 649 cc in-line four motor which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 64 Nm at 8,500 rpm. But the India-spec model will have a slightly detuned engine which pumps out 87 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 60.1 Nm at 8,000 rpm, possibly to allow the bike run on regular fuel. Then engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and the good news is that a slipper clutch comes as standard fitment.

Design and Styling

6fnr4ojk

(The design and styling is inspired by the Honda CBR1000RR)

As we said earlier, the CBR650R replaces the CBR650F which means the 'R' gets sportier styling thanks to new fairings, sharper lines and a sleek rear section. The design of course, has been inspired by its elder brother, the super sexy CBR1000RR Fireblade. The riding position on the motorcycle is sportier, thanks to clip-on handlebars. The sharp design is complemented by full-LED lighting and a fully digital LCD instrument console. The CBR650R has a ground clearance of 132 Nm and a seat height of 810 mm along with a fuel tank capacity of 15.4 litres.

Also Read: Honda CB650R Bookings Open In India

Cycle Parts

0nprmeqk

(The in-line 4 cylinder engine makes 87 bhp and 60.1 Nm)

The chassis on the CBR650R is 6 kg lighter than that of the CBR650F. The motorcycle gets 41 mm Showa separate fork functions (SFF) which are upside down units and a monoshock at the rear which is adjustable for pre-load. The CBR650R uses 310 mm twin disc brakes up front which are gripped by Nissin 4-pot callipers and the rear gets a single 240 mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard. Honda also offers traction control in the form of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which can be switched off.

Availability and Rivals

The Honda CBR650R will be available at all 22 Honda Wing World dealerships and also at the recently inaugurated Honda Big Wing outlet in the National Capital Region, which will cater exclusively to premium Honda motorcycle customers. As far as rivals are concerned, the Honda CBR650R will go up against Kawasaki Ninja 650

Compare Honda CBR650R with Immediate Rivals

Honda CBR650R
Honda
CBR650R
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki
Z900
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki
GSX-S750
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati
Scrambler
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki
Versys 650
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli
TNT 600i
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati
Monster 821
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli
TNT 899
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha
MT-09
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki
Ninja 650
Honda bikes in India Honda CBR650R Honda CBR650F

