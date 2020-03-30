Honda CBR600RR May Make A Comeback In 2021

Japanese publication Young Machine has reported that Honda may be looking at resurrecting the Honda CBR600RR in 2021, to take a stab at the supersport class once again, a segment which has all but lost interest from consumers. For now, these reports indicate that the new 600 cc Honda may be named with an extra 'R' just like the Fireblade, so it could well be called the Honda CBR600RR-R, with a possible unveil later this year, at the EICMA 2020 show in Milan, Italy.

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR expected to get design inspired by the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

The Honda CBR600RR was discontinued in 2017, although it was a much-liked and respected supersport weapon (600 cc class), with a strong image and performance, with 120 bhp on tap. But new emission regulations made the CBR600RR all but extinct, with only the US market still having the CBR600RR on sale. In other markets, including Asia, and India, Honda only offers the more sedate, and quieter, CBR650F, with more affordable pricing and accessible performance.

New Honda CBR600RR to get similar electronics as the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, including full-colour TFT dash

For the 2021 model, Honda is likely to update the 600 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine to give it more oomph, and latest engineering, although on the cosmetic front, it's likely to be a slightly smaller version of the CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade. Also expected is a state-of-the-art electronics package, with all the technology seen on the current Fireblade.

Either ways, it's good news to see renewed interest, at least from manufacturers, in the 600 cc class, which has some entertaining models, but has been all but taken over by the superbike (litre-class) markets. Currently, Yamaha has the R6, which is not sold in India. But the Kawasaki ZX-6R has become quite popular in India. All we can hope for is that the new Honda CBR600RR won't have astronomical prices, and will offer something to the enthusiast, a desirable and entertaining package with enough performance for riders of different levels of experience.

