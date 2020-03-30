New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CBR600RR May Make A Comeback In 2021

According to a report in a Japanese publication, Honda may be looking at taking another shot in the supersport category with a new 600 cc Honda.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
A Japanese publication reports that 2021 may see the Honda CBR600RR being re-launched

Highlights

  • New and updated Honda CBR600RR expected in 2021
  • New CBR600RR to have design inspired by Honda CBR1000RR-R
  • Updated 600 cc, in-line four engine, with udpated electronics

Japanese publication Young Machine has reported that Honda may be looking at resurrecting the Honda CBR600RR in 2021, to take a stab at the supersport class once again, a segment which has all but lost interest from consumers. For now, these reports indicate that the new 600 cc Honda may be named with an extra 'R' just like the Fireblade, so it could well be called the Honda CBR600RR-R, with a possible unveil later this year, at the EICMA 2020 show in Milan, Italy.

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-6R Deliveries Begin In India

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

SP 125

CB Hornet 160R

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

CBR 250R

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CB300R

CBR650R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

36g7jgdg

The 2021 Honda CBR600RR expected to get design inspired by the  Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

The Honda CBR600RR was discontinued in 2017, although it was a much-liked and respected supersport weapon (600 cc class), with a strong image and performance, with 120 bhp on tap. But new emission regulations made the CBR600RR all but extinct, with only the US market still having the CBR600RR on sale. In other markets, including Asia, and India, Honda only offers the more sedate, and quieter, CBR650F, with more affordable pricing and accessible performance.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Unveiled

rone79a4

New Honda CBR600RR to get similar electronics as the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, including full-colour TFT dash

For the 2021 model, Honda is likely to update the 600 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine to give it more oomph, and latest engineering, although on the cosmetic front, it's likely to be a slightly smaller version of the CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade. Also expected is a state-of-the-art electronics package, with all the technology seen on the current Fireblade.

0 Comments

Either ways, it's good news to see renewed interest, at least from manufacturers, in the 600 cc class, which has some entertaining models, but has been all but taken over by the superbike (litre-class) markets. Currently, Yamaha has the R6, which is not sold in India. But the Kawasaki ZX-6R has become quite popular in India. All we can hope for is that the new Honda CBR600RR won't have astronomical prices, and will offer something to the enthusiast, a desirable and entertaining package with enough performance for riders of different levels of experience.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 64,698 - 79,666 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 58,795 - 70,241 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 85,394 - 1.03 Lakh *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 16.2 - 16.99 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities