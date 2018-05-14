Honda CBR1000RR With V4 Powertrain Could Arrive In 2019

The Honda CBR1000RR received its last comprehensive update in 2017 but the changes, although extensive, weren't enough to take on the competition that is currently miles ahead. Nevertheless, it is now believed that Honda is readying up an all-new iteration of the CBR1000RR and the motorcycle will be making its debut sometime next year. Japanese publication Young Machine also came up with a rendering to show what the 2019 Honda CBR1000RR will look like, which is rumoured to finally get the much anticipated V4 powertrain.

(The Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade received its last major update for MY2017)

Speculations have been rife that the Honda CBR1000RR will be getting the MotoGP derived litre-class V4 engine from the RC213V to take on the European bigwigs in the segment. The launch will is said to coincide with Honda's 70th anniversary, and the bike be a true V4 homologation special along the lines of the legendary RC30 and RC45 in the Honda stable.

While the rendering should be taken with a pinch of salt, we do see LED headlamps that integrate in the winglets, but retain their dual nature. If the production version is anything like this, we surely are excited. Being a V4 powertrain, the motor is expected to breach the 200 bhp mark, something that fans of the Fireblade will certainly appreciate.

(The 2019 Honda CBR1000RR is said to finally get the V4 engine derived from the MotoGP bike)

Previous reports have also talked about a cast-aluminium semi-monocoque chassis like the one on the Ducati Panigale, underpinning the new CBR1000RR. The chassis also underpins the Honda RC213S, but unlike the RC, the unit on the new Fireblade will be revised to keep prices in check.

Older patents by Honda have also shown new tail section for reduced aerodynamic drag, while there will be a belly-mounted pipe and not an RCV-styled underseat exhaust. Honda, afterall, is the reigning champion of MotoGP and the RC certainly packs the power when it comes to outright performance. The upcoming 2019 CBR1000RR could bring the MotoGP a lot closer to the street at a rather reasonably affordable (compared to MotoGP bikes) price tag as well.

More details on the all-new CBR1000RR Fireblade are expected to show up in the coming months. The motorcycle will be taking on the BMW S1000RR, Aprilia RSV4, Yamaha YZF-R1, Suzuki GSX-R1000 and the likes in the segment.

Rendering: Young Machine

