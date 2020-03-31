New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Wins Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's most respected design awards

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP wins the prestigious award
  • The Red Dot Design Award has been around since 1955
  • The CBR1000RR-R boasts of 212 bhp power, 113 Nm of peak torque

Honda's flagship CBR, the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the motorcycle category. The award was handed to the team behind the new Fireblade, a motorcycle designed by experts in sketch design, clay modeling and digital simulation who were in near-constant communication with each other. With a continuous, feedback loop to create the maximum effect in the shortest possible development time, the team also drew on experience from Honda Racing Corporation's inputs, when it came to the bike's aerodynamic winglets and fairing design.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 Wins 2019 Red Dot Design Award

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

SP 125

CB Hornet 160R

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

CBR 250R

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CB300R

CBR650R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

fi4j7vks

New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features Brembo Stylema brakes

"The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP was developed to win races in any category - from club racing to international competition. Its design and styling are led by that philosophy - with every part and every detail designed with speed, performance and aerodynamic efficiency in mind. We're honoured that it has been recognized with such a prestigious award," said Satoshi Kawawa, General Manager, Motorcycle Design Division, Honda.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Unveiled At EICMA 2019

3ggl1kbo

The  Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP packs a new 6-axis IMU

The latest generation Fireblade features a minimalist front design, aggressively angled side fairings, and extended lower fairings, in addition to various grooves, slits and aerodynamic fins, combined to create a best-in-class drag coefficient. The new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is available in a striking red, while and blue colour scheme, HRC's signature colour scheme. The aerodynamic winglets, like the one used on the Honda MotoGP race machine, are not only eye-catching, but are also purpose-built, to increase downforce and stability for ultimate control.

0 Comments

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected design awards in the world. Founded in 1955, 49 industrial categories are judged each year on criteria such as innovation, durability, and functionality. The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is powered by a 999 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine which puts out maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The CBR1000RR-R gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which manages all of the electronics systems. The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 64,698 - 79,666 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 58,795 - 70,241 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 85,394 - 1.03 Lakh *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 16.2 - 16.99 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Mahindra Starts Testing Its In-House Ventilator
Mahindra Starts Testing Its In-House Ventilator
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities