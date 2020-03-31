Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Wins Red Dot Design Award

Honda's flagship CBR, the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has won the 2020 Red Dot Design Award in the motorcycle category. The award was handed to the team behind the new Fireblade, a motorcycle designed by experts in sketch design, clay modeling and digital simulation who were in near-constant communication with each other. With a continuous, feedback loop to create the maximum effect in the shortest possible development time, the team also drew on experience from Honda Racing Corporation's inputs, when it came to the bike's aerodynamic winglets and fairing design.

New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features Brembo Stylema brakes

"The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP was developed to win races in any category - from club racing to international competition. Its design and styling are led by that philosophy - with every part and every detail designed with speed, performance and aerodynamic efficiency in mind. We're honoured that it has been recognized with such a prestigious award," said Satoshi Kawawa, General Manager, Motorcycle Design Division, Honda.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP packs a new 6-axis IMU

The latest generation Fireblade features a minimalist front design, aggressively angled side fairings, and extended lower fairings, in addition to various grooves, slits and aerodynamic fins, combined to create a best-in-class drag coefficient. The new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is available in a striking red, while and blue colour scheme, HRC's signature colour scheme. The aerodynamic winglets, like the one used on the Honda MotoGP race machine, are not only eye-catching, but are also purpose-built, to increase downforce and stability for ultimate control.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected design awards in the world. Founded in 1955, 49 industrial categories are judged each year on criteria such as innovation, durability, and functionality. The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is powered by a 999 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine which puts out maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The CBR1000RR-R gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) which manages all of the electronics systems. The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy.

