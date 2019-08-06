Honda CB300R Receives Its First Price Hike

The Honda CB300R has received its first price hike since launch and now retails at ₹ 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The CB300R is now dearer by ₹ 989, over its launch price of ₹ 2.41 lakh from February this year. The Honda CB300R met with a highly positive response at the time of its launch and was sold out for the next three months since the motorcycle went on sale. The bike comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and interestingly has managed to outsell the locally produced Honda CBR250R.

Considering that launch prices are usually introductory for a competitive price tag, the price hike was inevitable. Barring the addition, the Honda CB300R does not get any change. The bike sports the retro-inspired Neo Sports Cafe design language that first debuted on the new Honda CB1000R and includes a circular LED headlamp, muscular fuel tank with brushed silver radiator shrouds and a wide handlebar. The split seats and minimal body panels for the tail section further provide a standout design feature. The CB300R also impresses with its build quality that certainly stays at a premium, as it should be on a global-spec motorcycle.

Power on the Honda CB300R comes from the 286 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by 41 mm Showa USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The bike uses a 296 mm single disc with radial four-pot calipers at the front, while the rear uses a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The CB300R gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Honda CB300R competes against the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke and the upcoming CFMoto 300NK.

