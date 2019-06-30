Honda CB300R Recalled In The US

The recall does not affect the Honda CB300R in India and is specific to the models in the US

American Honda Motor Co. has issued a voluntary recall for the Honda CB300R in the US. The recall was filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and states that the affected motorcycles may have gear misalignment owing to the detachment of circlip. A total of 3898 Honda motorcycles have been recalled in the US and includes the 2019 CB300R, 2018 CBR300R, 2018 CRF250L, 2018 CRF250L Rally, and the 2018-2019 CMX300. The recall process began on June 28, 2019.

According to the report filed, the gears are out of line and could automatically shift from neutral into gear when you start the motorcycle. This will lead to a sudden movement, or a jerk, and could lock up the transmission altogether along with the rear wheel while riding. This could be a potential life risk for the rider. Honda will be fixing the issue free of cost on the affected motorcycles and is already reaching out to the customers.

The CB300R uses a 286 cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 6-speed transmission

The recall though is specific to the US market for now and Honda has not extended the same to other countries. India too remains unaffected by the recall, where the Honda CB300R was introduced earlier this year. The retro-styled offering comes to India as a Completely Knocked down (CKD) model and is one of the lightest motorcycles in its class at 147 kg (kerb). The bike is powered by a 286 cc single-cylinder motor that belts out 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

The Honda CB300R is sold via the brand's premium Wing World dealerships and is available across 22 cities at present. The bike competes against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Benelli TNT 300, BMW G 310 R and even the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with a price tag of ₹ 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

