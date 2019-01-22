New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has confirmed that it will launch the Honda CB300R on February 8, 2019 and will price it below Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The new Honda CB300R is expected to be priced between Rs. 1.9 Lakh To Rs. 2.3 Lakh.

  • Honda will launch the CB300R on February 8, 2019.
  • The company has started accepting bookings for an amount of Rs. 5000.
  • It will be priced under Rs. 2.5 lakh, Ex-Showroom.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has confirmed that it will be launching the Honda CB300R on February 8, 2019. Earlier in the month, Honda had confirmed that it will be launching the CB300R and will be keeping the price below ₹ 2.5 lakh as well.  The 200 cc - 500 cc motorcycle segment is a fast growing one in India and the CB300R could prove to be a much needed shot in the arm for HMSI and if price right, can generate good volumes for the company as well. We expect the company to keep it between ₹ 1.9 lakh to ₹ 2.3 lakh. Select HMSI dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for the bike at a token amount of ₹ 5,000. It will be assembled in India, hence the pricing strategy.

It looks like a smaller version of the Honda CB1000R. It is a naked motorcycle and draws inspiration from the Neo Sports Caf&#233; concept. The front end gets a retro-looking round headlamp with a brushed metal rim and 41 mm upside down forks and flat Aluminium handlebars which not only make it purpose built but also make it look really cool.

abtmh2b8Honda dealers across the country have already started accepting bookings for the bike at a token amount of ₹ 5,000.

The Honda CB300R is powered by a liquid-cooled, 286 cc, DOHC, single-cylinder engine which puts out 30.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and the motorcycle tips the scales at 143 kg. The fuel tank capacity is 10 litres, and Honda claims the range of the CB300R will be over 300 km in a tankful of fuel.

The Honda CB300R gets all LED lighting along with two bars of LED lamps on the headlamp console. It also gets a fully digital TFT instrument console. In terms of cycle parts, the CB300R gets a 296 mm petal-type disc up front with 4-piston callipers and the rear wheel gets a 220 mm disc with 2-piston calliper. A dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard along with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) as well. The rear monoshock gets 7-step adjustability while the 41 mm USDs up front too have 5-step adjustability for preload.  So in terms of features, yes, it is loaded. Honda will offer the CB300R is two colours, which are Matt Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. 

The Honda CB300R will take on motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke along with the BMW G 310 R and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Honda should be able to undercut the rivals of the CB300R with its intention of keeping the ex-showroom price less than ₹ 2.5 lakh

