Honda CB300R India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch the CB300R streetfighter in the country later today. The all-new offering is Honda's first 300 cc motorcycle in India and will be sold via Honda's premium Wing World dealerships. The Honda CB300R borrows its design cues from the Honda Neo Sports Cafe Concept, and looks like the baby CB1000R. The bike comes to the country at a time with the 300 cc segment is booming with options right from the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke to the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

(The CB300R will go up against the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R)

The Honda CB300R is powered by a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 30.9 bhp at 8500 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The CB300 has a kerb weight of 143 kg, which makes it quite light for its class. The bike comes equipped with 41 mm USD forks up front and a 7-step pre-load adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. The bike gets full-LED lights and a LCD instrument console, while dual disc brakes with ABS for optimum stopping power. The CB300R also comes equipped with a gear shift warning lights and Peak Hold function.

Honda will be announcing the price on the CB300R later today and motorcycle will carry a price tag under Rs. 2.5 lakh. Our expectation is a price between Rs. 2.25-2.30 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it competitively positioned over the likes of the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the others. Will Honda match our expectations? We'll find out soon.

