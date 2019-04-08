New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB300R Deliveries Begin In India

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has begun delivering the CB300R to customers in India. Also, the company has listed out 16 standalone accessories along with four accessories kit for the Honda CB300R.

The Honda CB300R is priced at Rs. 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Highlights

  • Deliveries have begun in Northern India for now
  • It gets a 286 cc single-cylinder motor, making 30 bhp & 27.4 Nm
  • It goes up against the KTM 390 Duke

The deliveries for the new Honda CB300R have begun in India. The first lot of customers from cities in North India such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram received the keys to their new ride. Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India says that the deliveries in other parts of the country will begin soon enough. Along with the commencement of the deliveries, HMSI also announced the introduction of 16 standalone accessories for the CB300R along with four custom kits which are premium, protection, standard and sports.

Honda CB300R

2.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CB300R

4ihf0eis

(Here is a look at all the accessories HMSI is offering for the CB300R along with the four custom kits)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Indian middle weight biking enthusiasts welcomed the Neo Sports Café inspired Honda CB300R with a lot of enthusiasm. Overwhelmed by the response since its launch in February, we have revised our production plan to meet the additional demand."

92ehkll8

(The Honda CB300R rivals the likes of KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R)

0 Comments

The Honda CB300R is available in two colours which are Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red and is priced at ₹ 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings are open at the exclusive Wing World dealerships across India and interested customers can also book their CB300R online as well. The Honda CB300R has a modern take on the classic cafe racer design, inspired from the Honda Neo Sports Cafe concept design. The CB3000R is assembled in India from completely knocked down (CKD) kits. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 286 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 30 bhp at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 27.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and the kerb weight is rated at 147 kg.

Compare Honda CB300R with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB300R
Honda
CB300R
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
KTM 390 Duke
KTM
390 Duke
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS
Apache RR 310
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]
Bajaj
Dominar 400 [2019]
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli
TNT 300
KTM 250 Duke
KTM
250 Duke
TAGS :
Honda bikes in India Honda CB300R Honda CB300R India Honda CB300R India Launch Honda CB300R price in India

