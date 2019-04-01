New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand

The Honda CB150R Streetster 150 is a 150 cc motorcycle which recently went on sale in Thailand.

View Photos
The Honda CB150R Streetster could be coming to India this year

Highlights

  • The Honda CB150R was first showcased as a concept in 2017
  • The design of the new CB150R is based on the Honda CB300R
  • If launched in India, we expect a price of Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda has revealed the 2019 Honda CB150R Streetster in Thailand at a price of 99,800 baht which is equivalent of ₹ 2.16 lakh. It is actually just a sexier version of the standard CB150R, getting a new paint scheme and graphics. The brake callipers too have been painted red to give that sense of sportiness. And yes, the CB150R Streetster does look similar to CB300R in terms of design and also shares some bits with CB300R as well. The Honda CB150R Streetster uses the same diamond frame as the CB300R and gets 41 mm USD forks along with a monoshock. Even the tyres and rim sizes are the same as on the CB300R which are 110-17 R17 upfront and 150/60-R17 at the rear. The front disc is a 296 mm unit while the rear disc is a 220 mm at the rear. Of course, the motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Honda CB150R, 150SS Racer Concept Unveiled In Thailand

4fpp1hj

(There is a possibility that HMSI could launch it in India within one year)

The CB150R Streetster gets a 149 cc single-cylinder motor which is liquid-cooled and fuel-injected. Although the power figures haven't been disclosed, but we expect it to make about 18-20 bhp! The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Other features include full LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument console. At present, India doesn't have the CBR150R and CBR250R in its portfolio and we believe it will be a good addition to Honda's range in India. 

0 Comments

The good news is that the Honda CB150R, possibly the CB150R Streetster, could come to India in the next one year. If launched, these could go up against the likes of the Yamaha MT-15 and the KTM Duke 125. If the motorcycle does end up being launched in India, we expect it to be priced around ₹ 1.5 lakh or so, possibly lower (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda bikes in India Honda CB105R Honda bike Honda CB300R

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Leaked In Images
Car Sales March 2019: Toyota And Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Car Sales March 2019: Toyota And Mahindra Register Growth, Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop Again
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Vardenchi To Open New Lifestyle Garage Store In Mumbai
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Mahindra Sales Grow By 11% In FY2018-19
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition
Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Car Sales 2019: Toyota Registers Sales Growth Of 7% In FY 2018-19
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium
F1: Hamilton Wins Dramatic Bahrain GP As Leclerc Salvages First Podium
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features
Hyundai Venue Will Be India's First Connected Car With 10 India-Only Features
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
F1: Leclerc Bests Vettel To Take Maiden Pole For Bahrain GP
F1: Leclerc Bests Vettel To Take Maiden Pole For Bahrain GP
2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time

Latest Cars

9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda models

2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
₹ 21.13 - 26.56 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.25 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 12.46 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.03 - 16.67 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.47 - 10.67 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
View More
x
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Car Sales 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Grow in FY'19 But March Sales Hit As Weakness Persists
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
Ambassador To Return As PSA's EV Brand For India
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Revealed
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
TVS Victor CBS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 54,682
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities