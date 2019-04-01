Honda CB150R Streetster 150 Unveiled; Goes On Sale In Thailand

Honda has revealed the 2019 Honda CB150R Streetster in Thailand at a price of 99,800 baht which is equivalent of ₹ 2.16 lakh. It is actually just a sexier version of the standard CB150R, getting a new paint scheme and graphics. The brake callipers too have been painted red to give that sense of sportiness. And yes, the CB150R Streetster does look similar to CB300R in terms of design and also shares some bits with CB300R as well. The Honda CB150R Streetster uses the same diamond frame as the CB300R and gets 41 mm USD forks along with a monoshock. Even the tyres and rim sizes are the same as on the CB300R which are 110-17 R17 upfront and 150/60-R17 at the rear. The front disc is a 296 mm unit while the rear disc is a 220 mm at the rear. Of course, the motorcycle also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

(There is a possibility that HMSI could launch it in India within one year)

The CB150R Streetster gets a 149 cc single-cylinder motor which is liquid-cooled and fuel-injected. Although the power figures haven't been disclosed, but we expect it to make about 18-20 bhp! The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Other features include full LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument console. At present, India doesn't have the CBR150R and CBR250R in its portfolio and we believe it will be a good addition to Honda's range in India.

The good news is that the Honda CB150R, possibly the CB150R Streetster, could come to India in the next one year. If launched, these could go up against the likes of the Yamaha MT-15 and the KTM Duke 125. If the motorcycle does end up being launched in India, we expect it to be priced around ₹ 1.5 lakh or so, possibly lower (ex-showroom, Delhi).

