Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 78,815

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has updated the long-running CB Unicorn 150 with Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) in the country. The 2019 Honda CB Unicorn 150 is priced at ₹ 78,815 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is about ₹ 6500 more expensive than the non-ABS version. The bike now gets a single-channel ABS unit like a lot of the manufacturer's other offerings and is paired with the front wheel's 240 mm disc brake. The rear continues to get a 130 mm drum brake set-up. The Honda CB Unicorn 150 is one of the longest running models from the bike maker in India and such has been the demand, that the model was brought back on sale despite the updated 160 cc version being introduced a couple of years ago.

The Honda CB Unicorn 150 ABS continues with the no-nonsense design that has aged well over the years, while the long seat and soft suspension set-up make add to the comfortable ride quality on the motorcycle. Power figures remain the same on the 2019 CB Unicorn 150 with the 149.2 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 12.73 bhp at 5500 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda CB Unicorn 150 79,729 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The bike gets telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. In terms of features, the CB Unicorn 150 gets an analogue instrument console, tubeless tyres, chrome accents on the headlamp, exhaust and carburettor cover. The fuel tank capacity stands at 13 litres. The motorcycle is offered in three colour options - black, red and grey. The CB Unicorn 150 ABS competes against a host of other long running motorcycles in this space including the Bajaj Pulsar 150, Hero Achiever 150 and the TVS Apache RTR 160.

