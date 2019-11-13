New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB Shine SP BS6 Launch, Expected Prices Revealed

The new Honda CB Shine SP will be the first BS6 motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to be launched in India.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
New Honda CB Shine SP BS6 will get mechanical and design changes over the current model

Highlights

  • New Honda CB Shine SP to get fuel-injected BS6-compliant engine
  • New features, new design and slightly bigger dimensions expected
  • Honda CB Shine SP BS6 to cost between Rs. 5,000-6,000 more

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the company's first BS6-compliant motorcycle, the new Honda CB Shine SP, which will meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission regulations. The BS6 regulations will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and Honda has already launched the company's first BS6-compliant two-wheeler, the new Honda Activa 125 BS6. And according to specs seen on a leaked document, the new Honda CB Shine SP will get an updated 125 cc engine, as well as new design. Even the dimensions of the new model will be different from the outgoing CB Shine SP.

vu113f6c

Leaked document reveals bigger dimensions in new Honda CB Shine SP BS6

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Hornet 160R

CB Shine

Activa 125

Livo

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

Dio

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 160

Grazia

CBR 250R

Dream Yuga

Activa i

Navi

Aviator

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CB300R

Cliq

CBR 1000RR

CBR650R

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

The new Honda CB Shine SP will get a new fuel-injected engine, and it's likely to sport several new features like idling start-stop system, as well as engine inhibitor when the side stand is down. According to the leaked document, the BS6 Honda CB Shine SP will make 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm from the new 124 cc engine. The outgoing CB Shine SP's 124 cc engine produces 10.16 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

0 Comments

The new Honda CB Shine SP will be available in two variants, one with front and rear drum brakes with combined braking system (CBS), and the top-spec model with front disc brake and rear drum brake. According to the leaked document, the new Honda CB Shine SP will be longer, taller, wider, as well as get a longer wheelbase. The frame and swingarm could be new as well, along with other new features like LED lighting and a new digital instrument panel. More details will be revealed once the new bike is launched on November 14. Expect prices of the new Honda CB Shine SP to be around 10 per cent more than the current model, so it's likely that it could be priced at around ₹ 70,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the drum brake version, while the disc brake variant is expected to be priced at around ₹ 77,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 72,869 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices Increased
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities