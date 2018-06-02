New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB Hornet 160R And CBR250R Prices Hiked By Up To ₹ 559

The Honda CB Hornet 160R and CBR250R were showcased at the Auto Expo and received cosmetic and feature upgrades for 2018.

The 2018 CB Hornet 160R gets new body graphics, LED headlamp and ABS

  • Both bikes received cosmetic upgrades for the 2018 model year
  • The 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R comes with ABS to take on the Suzuki Gixxer
  • The 2018 Honda CBR250R was upgraded to BS-IV emission norms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently increased prices on the 2018 CB Hornet 160R and refreshed CBR250R in the country. The updated models have received a price hike of ₹ 559 across all variants. As a result, the Honda CB Hornet 160R now starts at ₹ 85,234 for the entry-level trim, going up to ₹ 92,675 for the range-topping ABS version. Meanwhile, the 2018 Honda CBR250R is priced at ₹ 1.64 lakh for the non-ABS variant, and ₹ 1.93 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the ABS-equipped version. Both bikes received upgrades at the Auto Expo 2018 and were subsequently launched in the market earlier this year.

For the 2018 model year, the Honda CB Hornet 160R retains the same design but gets a full LED headlamp, new body graphics and bolder 'Hornet' badging on the fuel tank. The instrument console now gets blue illumination instead of amber as seen on the older model. The biggest update though comes with the addition of single-channel ABS on the motorcycle, which makes for more controlled braking performance.

(The Honda CBR250R made a comeback this year after being discontinued in 2017)

Power on the 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R comes from the same 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 14.9 bhp and 14.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The suspension setup remains the same with telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike comes with the option of a rear drum brake on the base trims, and a disc brake on the top variants.

Meanwhile, the Honda CBR250R made a return to the Indian market after a one-year hiatus. The quarter-litre offering was discontinued last year after not being upgraded to BS-IV emission norms and now comes back with revised graphics, full LED headlamp cluster, new racing muffler, and four new colours. Powering the bike is a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that belts out the same 26 bhp and peak torque of 22.9 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a top speed of 135 kmph.

