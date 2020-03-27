Coronavirus Lockdown: The Honda CB-F Concept Gets A Digital World Premiere

Honda, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed the CB-F concept on its official website. The concept bike was scheduled to make its world premiere at the 36th Osaka Motorcycle Show and the 47th Tokyo Motorcycle Show. However, the events got cancelled because of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic, which has impacted the entire world. So, the company took to its website to officially reveal the concept.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR250RR Details Revealed; Gets More Power And Features

Honda CB-F Sports Bike Concept Revealed The CB-F Concept is an aggressive amalgamation of cutting edge technology with a design that pays homage to the CB900F, which is a Japanese global model bringing the CB models an iconic status of six-decades. Dimensionally, the iconic sports bike concept measure 2,120mm in length, 790mm in width and 1,070mm in height. Also Read: Honda CT 125 Hunter Cub Details Revealed

Powering the sports bike concept is a 998cc, water-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, in-line, 4-cylinder DOHC unit. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The CB-F sports bike concept employs a light-weight, high-tensile steel mono-backbone structure. The concept is equipped with an inverted forks upfront whereas the rear suspension is a lightweight aluminum single-sided Pro-Arm setup.

Additionally, the two-wheeler manufacturer will also be showcasing 20 other products via 'Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show" website from March 27 onwards, which were earlier planned to be showcased at Osaka and Tokyo Motorcycle Shows.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.