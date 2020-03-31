New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda CB-F Concept: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycles recently took the wraps off its latest concept model, the CB-F. It is a neo-retro motorcycle concept and we tell you everything you need to know about it.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Honda CB-F Concept is a rather good-looking neo-retro motorcycle

Highlights

  • The Honda CB-F Concept is inspired by the Honda CB900F
  • It gets a 998 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine, possibly from Honda CB1000R
  • The motorcycle looks production ready from the photographs

With the 2020 Osaka Motorcycle Show and the 2020 Tokyo Motor Show being cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis which has gripped the world, Honda Motorcycles revealed its latest concept, the CB-F digitally, at the Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show. The company will be showcasing over 20 motorcycles digitally, on its Japanese website after the two Japanese motor shows for 2020 were cancelled. The Honda CB-F is a neo-retro motorcycle and from the looks of it, seems ready for production as well. We tell you everything you need to know about the new concept motorcycle from Honda Japan.

Also Read: Honda CB-F Concept Digitally Revealed

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

SP 125

CB Hornet 160R

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

CBR 250R

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CB300R

CBR650R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

6uqcrn7o

(Honda CB-F Concept Revealed)
 

Styling

Like we said, the Honda CB-F motorcycle is a bike with neo-retro styling and Honda says that it is inspired by the Honda CB900F (Honda CB750F in Japan). The idea was to revisit Honda's CB series of sportbikes which recently completed 60 years. Plus, the CB900F was the motorcycle which had an important part to play in the North American motorcycle racing scene. The motorcycle gets a chic old-school look, with a round headlamp along with minimalist overtones and flowing bodywork. The seat is a single-piece and looks beautifully retro along with the chrome upswept exhaust. We quite like how the motorcycle looks. Plus, the metallic colour scheme with the differently coloured stripes are proper old-school cool.

Also Read: 2020 Honda CBR250RR Details Revealed

Engine

The Honda CB-F concept gets a 998 cc in-line four cylinder engine which is water-cooled and seems to be borrowed from the Honda CB1000R, wherein the said engine makes close to 144 bhp and 104 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and there is a slipper clutch on offer as well.

Dimensions and Cycle Parts

The Honda CB-F concept is 2,120 mm in length, has a width of 790 mm and is 1,070 mm tall. The motorcycle gets USDs up front and there is a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets a steel backbone frame and a decidedly old-school single-sided swingarm which is a neat little touch. The motorcycle gets dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear.

How production ready it is?

0 Comments

From the photographs, the motorcycle looks ready for production, just needing bits like indicators and rear-view mirrors. Will it make to production? We really think it will. It could be offered as a variant of the Honda CB1000R, making an educated guess. We expect the motorcycle to get the same features and electronics as the CB1000R, considering the CB-F concept gets the same engine as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 64,698 - 79,666 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 58,795 - 70,241 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 85,394 - 1.03 Lakh *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 16.2 - 16.99 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Exotic Cars Owned By New Age Bollywood Actors
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
Mahindra Starts Testing Its In-House Ventilator
Mahindra Starts Testing Its In-House Ventilator
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities