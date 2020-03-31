Honda CB-F Concept: All You Need To Know

With the 2020 Osaka Motorcycle Show and the 2020 Tokyo Motor Show being cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis which has gripped the world, Honda Motorcycles revealed its latest concept, the CB-F digitally, at the Honda Virtual Motorcycle Show. The company will be showcasing over 20 motorcycles digitally, on its Japanese website after the two Japanese motor shows for 2020 were cancelled. The Honda CB-F is a neo-retro motorcycle and from the looks of it, seems ready for production as well. We tell you everything you need to know about the new concept motorcycle from Honda Japan.

Styling

Like we said, the Honda CB-F motorcycle is a bike with neo-retro styling and Honda says that it is inspired by the Honda CB900F (Honda CB750F in Japan). The idea was to revisit Honda's CB series of sportbikes which recently completed 60 years. Plus, the CB900F was the motorcycle which had an important part to play in the North American motorcycle racing scene. The motorcycle gets a chic old-school look, with a round headlamp along with minimalist overtones and flowing bodywork. The seat is a single-piece and looks beautifully retro along with the chrome upswept exhaust. We quite like how the motorcycle looks. Plus, the metallic colour scheme with the differently coloured stripes are proper old-school cool.

Engine

The Honda CB-F concept gets a 998 cc in-line four cylinder engine which is water-cooled and seems to be borrowed from the Honda CB1000R, wherein the said engine makes close to 144 bhp and 104 Nm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and there is a slipper clutch on offer as well.

Dimensions and Cycle Parts

The Honda CB-F concept is 2,120 mm in length, has a width of 790 mm and is 1,070 mm tall. The motorcycle gets USDs up front and there is a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets a steel backbone frame and a decidedly old-school single-sided swingarm which is a neat little touch. The motorcycle gets dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear.

How production ready it is?

From the photographs, the motorcycle looks ready for production, just needing bits like indicators and rear-view mirrors. Will it make to production? We really think it will. It could be offered as a variant of the Honda CB1000R, making an educated guess. We expect the motorcycle to get the same features and electronics as the CB1000R, considering the CB-F concept gets the same engine as well.

