Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018

Honda Cars India Ltd registered monthly domestic sales of 14,233 units in October 2018 while exports of the company stood at 440 units. The company showcased a marginal growth as it sold 14234 units in the same period last year. The company has registered a cumulative growth of 3 per cent selling 108,652 units during April- October period in 2018, against 105,503 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2017.

The front runner in the company's growth story has been the Amaze as the company has already sold 50,000 units of the car since 5 months of its launch and this strong growth continues even in the festive season.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said "Despite the festival season, the consumer sentiment has remained subdued last month in comparison to other years. However, Amaze continued its strong performance and the recently launched CR-V created fresh excitement in its segment with its premium offering."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.