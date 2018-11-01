New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018

The front runner in the company's growth story has been the Amaze as the company has already sold 50,000 units of the car since 5 months of its launch and this strong growth continues even in the festive season.

View Photos
Honda sold 14,233 units in October 2018

Honda Cars India Ltd registered monthly domestic sales of 14,233 units in October 2018 while exports of the company stood at 440 units. The company showcased a marginal growth as it sold 14234 units in the same period last year. The company has registered a cumulative growth of 3 per cent selling 108,652 units during April- October period in 2018, against 105,503 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2017.

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

CR-V

WR-V

City

Jazz

Accord

BR-V

Brio

The front runner in the company's growth story has been the Amaze as the company has already sold 50,000 units of the car since 5 months of its launch and this strong growth continues even in the festive season.

0 Comments

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said "Despite the festival season, the consumer sentiment has remained subdued last month in comparison to other years. However, Amaze continued its strong performance and the recently launched CR-V created fresh excitement in its segment with its premium offering."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata
Tigor JTP
TAGS :
Honda Cars India Honda Honda Car India October 2018 sales

Latest News

Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Honda Maintains Over 5 Lakh Sales; Witnesses 12 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Honda Maintains Over 5 Lakh Sales; Witnesses 12 Per Cent Growth
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 34 Per Cent
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 34 Per Cent
Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018
Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018
MotoGP: Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR Detroyed In Pit Lane Fire
MotoGP: Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR Detroyed In Pit Lane Fire
2018 Santro Drives Hyundai's Highest Ever Domestic Sales In India In October
2018 Santro Drives Hyundai's Highest Ever Domestic Sales In India In October
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: TVS Registers 26 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: TVS Registers 26 Per Cent Growth
Hyundai Santro Bags 28,800 Bookings In Just 22 Days
Hyundai Santro Bags 28,800 Bookings In Just 22 Days
Ford India Registers Almost 30 Per Cent Growth In October 2018
Ford India Registers Almost 30 Per Cent Growth In October 2018
Car Sales October 2018: Mahindra Sales Grow By 14 Per Cent With 58,416 Vehicles Sold
Car Sales October 2018: Mahindra Sales Grow By 14 Per Cent With 58,416 Vehicles Sold
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Car Sales October 2018: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Sales Stay Flat
Car Sales October 2018: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Sales Stay Flat
VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
Suzuki GSX-S750, GSX-R1000R Recalled In India For Fuel Pump Issue
Suzuki GSX-S750, GSX-R1000R Recalled In India For Fuel Pump Issue
Toyota's Domestic Sales Grow By A Marginal 2% In October 2018
Toyota's Domestic Sales Grow By A Marginal 2% In October 2018

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.85 - 16.29 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.15 - 7.66 Lakh *
View More
x
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Olympian Mary Kom Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS
Olympian Mary Kom Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities