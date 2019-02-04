New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India To Introduce A New Corporate Theme Across Its Dealerships

The dealerships will get a new red coloured entry portal embodying a bold Honda logo along with a new customer lounge and dedicated space for customer interactions.

Honda will introduce a new corporate identity across its dealerships in India.

Honda Cars India has announced that all its existing showrooms and workshops in India will adopt a new corporate identity in a bid to enhance the appeal of the dealerships and enrich the buying experience. Honda says that the dealerships will take a leap in terms of aesthetics and overall appeal of the dealerships by revamping the exterior as well as interiors along with inculcating a new interface. For instance, the dealerships will get a new red coloured entry portal embodying a bold Honda logo along with a new customer lounge and dedicated space for customer interactions. Honda is also introducing a new iWorkshop- an integrated digital workshop management system which brings the workshop process and formalities like check-in, pick-up or drop of the car and online payment onto LED displays.

Talking about the all-new corporate identity, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The modernization of our dealer network is part of our effort to provide the highest level of premium retail experience to our customers. Customer experience at our dealerships has a lasting impact on their perception towards our brand. All the elements of the new identity have been designed keeping in mind the needs and requirement of modern-day customers." "We are confident that the new experience at our dealerships will amplify the 'Joy of Buying' for all our customers and 'Joy of Selling' for our dealership staff, which is at the core of Honda's philosophy and brand," he further added. In the next three years, all the 350 Honda dealerships across 239 countries will adopt the new theme. 

Last year, at the name announcement of the Marazzo, Mahindra had also announced to theme its dealerships- 'World of SUVs' within a year's time and in 2017 India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki had announced to convert all its showrooms into Arena dealerships. Following the suit, Tata Motors too had announced to renovate and digitalize its dealerships.
 

