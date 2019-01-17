Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019

New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto ₹ 10,000 From February 2019

The company had already increased prices of its cars in January 2019 by up to 4 per cent and the coming month will see its cars getting costlier.

View Photos
Honda will increase the prices from February.

Highlights

  • Honda Cars India will increase the prices from February 2019.
  • This is the second time Honda is increasing prices in the 2019.
  • The price increase will be to up to Rs 10,000 depending on the models.

Honda Cars India today announced a price increase on all its models, which will be effective from February 1, 2019.  The company had already increased prices of its cars in January 2019 by up to 4 per cent and the coming month will see its cars getting costlier. The price increase on the CR-V will be ₹ 10,000 and on other models to up to ₹ 7,000 depending on the variant. 
 
Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "There has been huge pressure on costs owing to commodity prices & foreign exchange rates and we had been trying to hold this increase for as long as possible. However, we are now compelled to pass on a part of the increased costs to customers effective Feb 1."

0 Comments

Recently, some of the major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ford, Renault, Nissan, Toyota and BMW have also made price hike announcements citing similar reasons. Along with internal economic factors such as rise in input costs and interest rates, global economic factors like the taxation on CKD units and forex rates which are important for the Japanese company to fix the correct price of models like the CR-V and the upcoming Honda Civic which are assembled with over 30 per cent of imported components.
 

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

WR-V

City

Accord

Jazz

BR-V

CR-V

Brio

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata
Tigor JTP
TAGS :
Honda Car India Honda price increase Honda Cars Prices Honda sales auto-brand-honda

Latest News

Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
The Luxury Car Of The Future May Have Lasers For Headlights
The Luxury Car Of The Future May Have Lasers For Headlights
2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.75 - 11.23 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 10.03 - 16.53 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.61 - 16.07 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
₹ 5.15 - 7.66 Lakh *
View More
x
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
NGT Slams Volkswagen For Not Depositing Rs. 100 Crore As Per Its 2018 Order
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities