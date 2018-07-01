Honda Cars India Sales Up 37.5 Per Cent In June 2018

Honda Cars India Limited or HCIL has posted a total sales growth of 37.5 per cent in the month June 2018 as compared to the same time period last year. The total sales figures for Honda Cars India stood at 17,602 units (domestic sales) spurred by the popularity of the likes of the new Honda Amaze that clocked an impressive figure of 9103 units sold. The Honda Amaze had similarly sold over 9789 units in May 2018 overtaking the popular Honda City as Honda India's largest selling offering in India. Exports for the month of June 2018 stood at a total of just 486 units for Honda Cars India.

Also Read: June 2018 4-Wheeler Sales in India

(2017 Honda City Facelift)

Coming to the first quarter of the FY 2018-2019, Honda Cars India has posted an overall growth of 10.5 per cent. Sales figures for the first quarter FY19 stood at 42,609 units as compared to the 38,562 units that were sold in the first quarter of FY 2017-2018. Speaking on the increase in sales, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The response to All New Amaze has been excellent, giving boost to our June sales performance. We are thankful to our customers for this response and continue to maximize Amaze production to meet the strong demand. Early arrival of monsoon across India with prospects of abundant rains, should help rural wealth and spending, bringing cheer to the auto industry over the next few months."

Advertisement

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Detailed Review

(New Generation Honda Civic)

Just like the increase in sales in the month of June, this first quarter increase in sales can also be attributed to the likes of the Honda Amaze. But the Amaze isn't the only car that Honda Cars India will be launching in this financial year. At the 2018 Indian Auto Expo, Honda had announced that it will launch the new CR-V and more importantly, the highly anticipated and awaited new Honda Civic in India by the end of the financial year. The launch of the Civic should boost sales figures even further.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.