Honda Cars India Sales Drop By 18 Per Cent In February 2018

Honda Cars India has registered a monthly domestic sales of 11,650 units in February 2018, a drop of 18 per cent over 14,249 units that were sold in February 2017. The manufacturer's bestselling model for the previous month was the City sedan with 3885 units sold, followed by the WR-V crossover that sold 3364 units. Honda's least selling models included the Brio, BR-V, Amaze and the CR-V. The Honda Amaze though is at the end of its life-cycle with the new generation model set to arrive in the following weeks. While its monthly sales were low, the company witnessed a 13 per cent increase in its year-to-date volumes.

Speaking on the sales report, Honda Cars India, President and CEO, Yoichiro Ueno said, "HCIL has witnessed strong sales momentum with the existing product line-up marking a cumulative growth of over 13% and we are confident of closing the financial year on a positive note. We showcased our upcoming models at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 which has created a significant buzz in the market. The planned reduction in volumes of current Amaze resulted in lower wholesale in February."

Honda registered a cumulative growth of 13 per cent with the sale of 156,452 units between April 2017 and February 2018, as against 138,363 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, the automaker's exports stood at 600 in last month.

Honda Car Sales - February 2017

1. Honda Brio - 375 units

2. Honda Jazz - 2257 units

3. Honda Amaze - 933 units

4. Honda City - 3885 units

5. Honda WR-V - 3364 units

6. Honda BR-V - 822 units

7. Honda CR-V - 14 units

