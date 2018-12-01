New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India Registers Over 10% Growth In November 2018

Honda registered a growth of over 10 per cent in November 2018, with monthly domestic sales of 13,006 units, and exports reaching 543 units last month.

Honda has registered an overall 10.67 per cent growth last month by selling 13,549 units

Honda Cars India has released its sales data for the month of November 2018, and the company has registered an overall 10.67 per cent growth last month with 13,549 units. The same month last year, the company sold a total of 12,102 vehicles, including domestic sales and exports. The company registered a similar 10 per cent growth in the domestic market with 13,003 units, against the 11,819 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The company's exports at the same time saw a massive growth of almost 48 per cent, with 543 unit, against the 283 units exported in November 2017.

Commenting on the company's performance in November 2018, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "While the overall auto industry's growth has remained muted, HCIL could register 10% growth last month. This is largely due to Diwali which happened in November this year as compared to being in October last year along with the continued good performance of all-new Amaze and robust sales of models like City & WR-V. Our consumer offers were also very attractive."

Unlike the previous months, this time around Honda has not shared model wise sales numbers for November, however, based on sales numbers from past months it's likely that the Amaze, WR-V and the City are still the top-sellers in the company's line up. Honda also registered a cumulative growth of 3.7 per cent during April- November period in 2018 selling 121,658 units, against the 117,322 units sold in the corresponding period of April - November in 2017.

