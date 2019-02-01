Honda Cars India Registers Growth Of 23% In January 2019

Honda has sold more than 63000 units of the new-gen Amaze since its launch in 2018

Honda Cars India registered a growth of 23 per cent with monthly domestic sales of 18,261 units in January 2019 against 14,838 units in the corresponding month in 2018. The company also exported 200 units in January 2019. During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative growth of 5.7 per cent, selling 153,058 units during Apr'18 - Jan'19, against 144,802 units in the corresponding period last year.

Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "HCIL sales efforts backed by excellent support from dealers, helped us achieve the sales growth of 23% in January. Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts including on-ground activations focusing on Tier 2&3 markets, drove sales of all Honda models in the month."

The Honda CR-V too has sold in good numbers

Honda has been showing consistent growth over the year and the launch of both the new generation of the Honda Amaze and the CR-V has boosted sales for the manufacturer. The new-gen Amaze has already sold more than 63,000 units in the country and the Jaapanese car maker is now gearing up to launch the all-new Civic in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.